How Containerization Is Reshaping the Programmatic Supply Chain with inPowered AI and Equativ | Cannes 2026

For years, algorithmic decisioning lived on the buy side — inside DSPs that only ever saw a fraction of available inventory. Containerization changes that, moving custom AI decisioning models directly into SSP environments and reshaping the programmatic supply chain in the process. At Cannes Lions 2026, AdExchanger Editorial Director Sarah Sluis sat down with Pirouz Nilforoush, President and Co-Founder of inPowered AI, and Mike Sadicario, Enterprise Media Partnerships at Equativ, to define a technology that’s only been around 12 to 16 months — and explain why sell-side decisioning is about to re-architect how performance is won or lost. When advertisers can decision on every available impression in real time, not just the subset that makes it through to a DSP, that’s a fundamental shift in where the value sits in the supply chain.

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