Home Content Studio Advertisers Should Think Of Video Holistically. Consumers Already Do.
Content Studio

Advertisers Should Think Of Video Holistically. Consumers Already Do.

By AdExchanger Content Studio

SHARE:
Cadent President Doug Rosen asked the audience, “Who here loves ads?” while explaining “The Case for Convergence”

Consumers today switch between screens and viewing interfaces to seamlessly view content. Now it’s time for advertisers to catch up to this convergence, so they can make ad experiences better,  – not worse.

“Somewhere out there, someone watched an ad eight times in a single episode, they then saw that same ad three times across other platforms, maybe two more times across their television that night,”  Cadent’s president, Doug Rozsen, told attendees during the opening session of Convergent TV World in New York City on March 5th. 

Ad repetition doesn’t win over viewers. They aren’t seeing ads through the same lens as marketers, who are impressed by metrics like reach or frequency, Instead, they viewers are  annoyed by the same ad across platforms. “This is the change we need to talk about. This is the opportunity for the case for convergence,” Rozsen said. 

The issue behind repetitive ads is too much fragmentation. The ad tech industry criticizes walled gardens while building its own, Rozsen said. Customers don’t think about whether they are watching linear TV or streaming TV; they watch video. “Their world is already converged.” 

Consumers aren’t rejecting ads outright. “What they’re reacting to is the clutter, the notion of ads tracking them, the lack of relevance across all the screens,” Rozsen said. 

The fragmentation that already exists will worsen if we keep working in silos, Rozsen said. Interoperability should be the focus. Solutions that work together will simplify the experience for marketers and consumers alike, making the advertising experience better for everyone. 

YouTube is much more than short-form video 

One of the many viewing experiences that marketers need to think about integrating as part of their total video strategy is YouTube. 

During the session, “YouTube Iis Now TV: Creating Your Total Video Strategy,” AdExchanger Senior Editor Anthony Vargas , Senior Editor, AdExchanger, sat with Cadent Vue Planner EVP and, General Manager, John Cobb, and Integral Ad Science EVP of Global Sales Carrie Sieifer , EVP, global sales, Integral Ad Science, to talk about how marketers can incorporate YouTube into their total video strategy. 

Advertisers should consider video content holistically, even on platforms that may not first come to mind when thinking of “TV.” 

YouTube is a platform that is not always factored into CTV strategy, though it currently accounts for 12.5% of all video streaming on TVs. For comparison, Netflix viewership is at 8.8%,  according to Nielsen’s monthly gauge report from January. 

The type of content consumers watch on YouTube is changing, too. What was once a place almost exclusively for user-generated video has transformed, Seifer observed. It’s where consumers get a variety of content, including podcasts, music, gaming and sports. That change, along with its scale, makes YouTube impossible for marketers to ignore as a place to run video ads, she added. 

“For marketers, I think the biggest challenge is not to look at [YouTube] as a channel or TV; i. It’’s really a marketing platform. How do you use all those different content forms contextually to really drive outcomes for your campaigns?” said Cobb.

The popularity of YouTube as a place to listen to content like podcasts – a video platform delivering audio – “just shows the ease of getting started on YouTube,” Sieifer added. “It’s something Google has always been good at, one little search box. I’ve admired and studied this simplicity of getting to the product so quickly.”

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

Puzzle pieces connected together. Two puzzle pieces with cables coming together on yellow background. Problem solving concept, business solutions and ideas. Vector illustration.
AI

The Boring Infrastructure That Could Make Agentic AI Happen For Ad Tech

AI agents are moving fast, but MadConnect says ad tech’s slow, messy plumbing still needs an overhaul before agentic marketing can really work.

AdExplainer

Understanding MCP, The ‘Universal Adapter’ For AI In Advertising

Your TL;DR on MCP, the open standard that lets AI models connect to tools, remember context and run workflows across platforms.

CTV

YouTube Americas Leader Tara Walpert Levy Says Measurement Proves Creators Do TV Ads Best

“We are focused on being where the world watches video,” said Tara Walpert Levy, YouTube’s VP, Americas at the Convergent TV conference in NYC on Thursday. “And to us that now is TV.”

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
CTV Roundup

Paramount Skydance Is Trying To Buy WBD. Now What?

Late last week, Netflix walked away from plans to acquire Warner Bros., clearing the way for Paramount Skydance to scoop up the whole company with its hostile takeover bid.

Commerce

Sallie Has An Ad Business And Meta Is Declining Credit Cards

Sallie, the major issuer of US education loans, is getting into the retail media network business.

Social Media

Meta Has A New Way To Measure Social Engagement (Because Clicks Don’t Cut It)

Meta will now measure social interactions like likes, shares and comments under a new “engage-through attribution” category, replacing click-through as the default.

Popular

  1. A hand points a smart TV remote at a smart TV screen displaying several blurred-out content titles for viewers to choose from.
    connected TV

    Amazon Audiences Are Coming To Netflix

    Starting next quarter, US media buyers will be able to tap Amazon Audiences for targeting when they run Netflix campaigns through the Amazon DSP.

  2. AdExplainer

    Understanding MCP, The ‘Universal Adapter’ For AI In Advertising

    Your TL;DR on MCP, the open standard that lets AI models connect to tools, remember context and run workflows across platforms.

  3. CTV

    YouTube Americas Leader Tara Walpert Levy Says Measurement Proves Creators Do TV Ads Best

    “We are focused on being where the world watches video,” said Tara Walpert Levy, YouTube’s VP, Americas at the Convergent TV conference in NYC on Thursday. “And to us that now is TV.”

  4. Social Media

    Meta Has A New Way To Measure Social Engagement (Because Clicks Don’t Cut It)

    Meta will now measure social interactions like likes, shares and comments under a new “engage-through attribution” category, replacing click-through as the default.

  5. AdExchanger's Big Story podcast with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech
    PODCAST: The Big Story

    Will The Trade Desk Right-Size Its Margins?

    Fees, fees, fees. The Trade Desk is facing market pressure in all directions: from rival DSPs offering lower fee structures, SSPs and agencies clashing over its OpenPath product and bearish investors disappointed with growth. Guest Sarah Caputo, founder of consultancy Fraction Method, tells us why The Trade Desk should reduce its margin and make its fees more transparent.