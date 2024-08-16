Comic: Totally Brand Safe

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: Gamechanger
Must Read
DTC Brands Are Learning The Hard Way That Winning In Retail Can Be A Losing Bet
Digital-native brands need to figure out how to win in retail shelves. They’re finding it difficult, to say the least.
Browser Extension Developers Say Google And Apple Need CMA Oversight
A group of 20 web app developers sent a letter to the CMA claiming the regulator’s proposed remedies for increasing competition among mobile browsers do not address barriers to entry for mobile web extensions on iOS and Android.
TikTok Wants To Win All The Screens, Not Just Your Smartphone
“There are billions of additional screens outside of mobile phones,” says Dan Page, TikTok’s global head of partnerships and new screens. “We want to be in all of them.”
The Trade Desk Says UID2 Has Now Reached ‘Critical Mass’
The Trade Desk delivered another smash earnings report. Meanwhile, Unified ID 2.0, the open-source identity initiative, has “reached a critical mass of adoption,” CEO Jeff Green told investors.
Publicis Acquired Retail Tech With Agency Clients – And Now Those Agencies Want Out
Many of Publicis’s fastest-growing and most strategic business units – including CitrusAd, Profitero, Epsilon and Conversant – earn a large chunk of their revenue from other agencies. Is that a problem?
Adalytics Report Challenges Verifiers And Pubs That Claim 100% Brand-Safe Media
In the crosshairs this time: media sellers with masses of user-generated content, including movie and video review forums with unmoderated comment and discussion sections.
Popular
Meta Is Opening Up A Smidge More To Third-Party Attribution
Meta is working on AI-powered optimization updates to its ads system so advertisers can customize business objectives, measure incrementality and have direct integrations with third-party analytics tools.
OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking
Who Stands To Benefit In Search Ads Following Google’s Antitrust Verdict?
With a landmark ruling potentially forcing Google to change its business practices, who is actually likely to steal some of its search market share? And what should marketers do about it?
Ad Tech Companies Should Heed The FTC’s Warning About Hashing
Not only will hashing data not anonymize it, but regulators, including the Federal Trade Commission, consider hashed identifiers to be personal information.