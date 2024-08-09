Comic: Gamechanger

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Must Read
Publicis Acquired Retail Tech With Agency Clients – And Now Those Agencies Want Out
Many of Publicis’s fastest-growing and most strategic business units – including CitrusAd, Profitero, Epsilon and Conversant – earn a large chunk of their revenue from other agencies. Is that a problem?
Adalytics Report Challenges Verifiers And Pubs That Claim 100% Brand-Safe Media
In the crosshairs this time: media sellers with masses of user-generated content, including movie and video review forums with unmoderated comment and discussion sections.
The DOJ Wins Its Search Antitrust Case Against Google. Next Up Is Ad Tech
“Google is a monopolist.” No need to say “allegedly” anymore, because that’s a direct quote from Judge Amit Mehta’s ruling against Google and in favor of the Department of Justice.
A Google Ads Glitch Likely Triggered A Data Breach Within Google Merchant Center
A major Google glitch caused unencrypted customer and product info to be shared between Google Merchant Center accounts for at least two weeks.
Amazon Advertising Earned $50 Billion Over The Past 12 Months, And It’s Just Getting Started
Amazon’s Advertising Services segment is delivering the dough. It generated $12.8 billion last quarter, up by a cool $2 billion year over year.
Criteo Touts Its Agency And Walled Garden Partners
Q2 was relatively ho-um for Criteo. Its revenue ticked up by just 1%, although the company did move from a net loss of $2 million in the year-ago quarter to a $28 million profit.
Popular
How Programmatic Ad Targeting Is Shaping Up During The Paris Olympics
The vast majority (90%) of programmatic Olympics ad sales on Peacock are coming from brands that are new to the Games, according to data NBCU shared with AdExchanger earlier this week. And agencies are seeing good results.
Dotdash Meredith Boosts Programmatic Ad Revenue Thanks To Contextual Tech
Ad revenue was helped along by 9% growth in unique visitors to the top sites in DDM’s portfolio. Programmatic ad rates were up roughly 36% in Q2, spurred by adoption of DDM’s D/Chipher contextual targeting solution.
Magnite Continues Steady Growth Powered By Programmatic CTV
Although the full revenue impact of Magnite’s exclusive SSP partnership with Netflix hasn’t hit yet, simply announcing the deal “created significant momentum for our business,” Magnite President and CEO Michael Barrett told investors.