Comic: Revenue “Sharing”

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: Header Bidding Rapper
Must Read
Intent IQ Has Patents For Ad Tech’s Most Basic Functions – And It’s Not Afraid To Use Them
An unusual dilemma has programmatic vendors and ad tech platforms worried about a flurry of potential patent infringement suits.
TikTok Video For Open Web Publishers? Outbrain Built It.
Outbrain is trying to shed its chumbox rep by bringing social media-style vertical video to mobile publishers on the open web.
Billups Launches Attention Measurement For Out-Of-Home
Billups, a managed services agency that specializes in OOH, is making its attention measurement solution and a related analytics dashboard available for general use.
The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Case Is Over – And Here’s What’s Happening Next
Just three weeks after it began, the Google ad tech antitrust trial in Virginia is over. The court will now take a nearly two-month break before reconvening for closing arguments right before Thanksgiving.
The Bidstream Is A Duplicative, Chaotic Mess – But It Doesn’t Have To Be That Way
Publishers are initiating more and more auctions – but doesn’t mean DSPs are listening to more bids, according to Chris Kane.
Readers Are Flocking To Political News, Says WaPo – And Advertisers Are Missing Out
During certain periods this year, advertisers blocked more than 40% of The Washington Post’s inventory over brand safety concerns.
Popular
Is TTD The New Goliath?; Amazon Adds More Ads
The US v. Google antitrust trial is over, but nobody’s done with the drama. Plus, Charter just struck a deal with NBCUniversal.
