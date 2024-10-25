Comic: Exclusive Distribution Deal

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: Vote Bloat
Must Read
Discover Wiped Out MFA Spend By Following These Four Basic Steps
By implementing the anti-MFA playbook detailed in the ANA’s November report, brands were able to reduce the portion of their programmatic budgets going to made-for-advertising sites to about 1%.
PAAPI Could Be As Effective For Retargeting As Third-Parties Cookies, Study Finds
There’s been plenty of mudslinging in and around the Chrome Privacy Sandbox. But the Protected Audiences API (PAAPI) maybe ain’t so bad, according to researchers at Boston University.
The In-Game Ad Market is Expanding, One SDK At A Time
In-game ad platform Gadsme released a new SDK for non-Unity game engines. It’s the latest example of in-game ad platforms expanding SDK support in a quest for more premium inventory.
What Publishers Need To Know About Floor Pricing
At Tuesday’s Prebid Summit, a panel of publisher and pub tech execs shared tips for how publishers can get the most out their flooring strategies.
Why Mondelez Piloted A Shopper Marketing Test Between Albertsons And Fetch
“I always said, I think we need to change our title, because it’s not the old school shopper marketing,” said Anne Martin, director of shopper marketing for Mondelez International, which owns Oreo, Ritz, and a variety of other snacks.
Forget The FUD, Now DoubleVerify Wants Advertisers To Get Back Into The News
Even brand safety companies think news blocking has gone too far. DV is exploring ways to help advertisers support legitimate news and just hired its first-ever head of news.
Popular
-
PAAPI Could Be As Effective For Retargeting As Third-Parties Cookies, Study Finds
There’s been plenty of mudslinging in and around the Chrome Privacy Sandbox. But the Protected Audiences API (PAAPI) maybe ain’t so bad, according to researchers at Boston University.
-
Streaming Reach Is Still No Match For Linear
In the age of streaming services, it’s easy to overlook the enduring power of linear TV. But even though platforms like Netflix and Hulu have captured a significant portion of the market, traditional television still reaches a massive and valuable audience.
-
Learning To Love And Let Go Of Attribution Models
Here’s an uncomfortable question for any data-driven advertiser: Is there a good way to measure and attribute marketing campaigns?
-
OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking
Advertisers, Brace Yourselves: The Era Of Paid, Ad-Free Social Media Is Here
With the growing number of social media users paying for a premium and often ad-free service, how can marketers engage these audiences?
-
OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking
CAPI Isn’t A Band-Aid For Cookie Deprecation. It’s An Essential Solution
Despite Chrome’s cookie deprecation turnaround, a comprehensive CAPI strategy remains crucial for brands advertising on Meta, LinkedIn and Snap – yet many advertisers are dragging their feet. Why the reluctance?