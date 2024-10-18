Comic: Vote Bloat

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: The Missing Link
Must Read
What Publishers Need To Know About Floor Pricing
At Tuesday’s Prebid Summit, a panel of publisher and pub tech execs shared tips for how publishers can get the most out their flooring strategies.
Why Mondelez Piloted A Shopper Marketing Test Between Albertsons And Fetch
“I always said, I think we need to change our title, because it’s not the old school shopper marketing,” said Anne Martin, director of shopper marketing for Mondelez International, which owns Oreo, Ritz, and a variety of other snacks.
Forget The FUD, Now DoubleVerify Wants Advertisers To Get Back Into The News
Even brand safety companies think news blocking has gone too far. DV is exploring ways to help advertisers support legitimate news and just hired its first-ever head of news.
To Reduce The Ad Tech Tax, Sovrn Expands Its SaaS Pricing Model
Sovrn is now offering its header bidding managed service, dubbed Ad Management, as self-serve software for a flat CPM fee.
Exclusive: Connatix And JW Player Merge To Create A One-Stop Shop For Video Monetization
On Wednesday, video monetization platforms Connatix and JW Player announced plans to merge into a new entity called JWP Connatix. The deal was first rumored in July.
Buyers Can Now Target High-Attention Inventory In The Trade Desk
By applying Adelaide’s Attention Unit scoring, buyers can target low-, medium- and high-attention inventory via TTD’s self-serve platform.
Popular
How GoGo squeeZ Is Widening Its Target Audience Beyond Toddlers
GoGo squeeZ CMO Mark Anthony Edmonson shares the key insight that helped his brand expand its audience beyond its traditional target.
OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking
The Industry Pullback From Cookie-Based Tech Proves Cookies Are Already Dead
We should welcome the opportunity to be part of identity’s path forward, now that we’ve released ourselves from the shackles of the cookie, writes Mark McEachran, SVP of product at Yieldmo.
OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking
Google Antitrust Drama: Why YouTube Will Thrive No Matter The Verdict
The catalyst for Google’s future success – regardless of any legal ruling – is its YouTube strategy. Opening YouTube’s ad inventory to outside demand will increase its value.
The Future Of Mobile Performance Is CTV-Driven
For years, connecting TV advertising to mobile performance – like app downloads or purchases – was a guessing game. But with the evolution of CTV, advertisers can now link TV ad exposure directly to mobile actions, bridging the gap between the biggest screen in the home and the smallest.