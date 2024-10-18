Home Comic Comic: Vote Bloat
Comic

Comic: Vote Bloat

By

SHARE:

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem … 

Comic: Vote Bloat

Related Stories

Must Read

Publishers

What Publishers Need To Know About Floor Pricing

At Tuesday’s Prebid Summit, a panel of publisher and pub tech execs shared tips for how publishers can get the most out their flooring strategies.

Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
AdExchanger Commerce

Why Mondelez Piloted A Shopper Marketing Test Between Albertsons And Fetch

“I always said, I think we need to change our title, because it’s not the old school shopper marketing,” said Anne Martin, director of shopper marketing for Mondelez International, which owns Oreo, Ritz, and a variety of other snacks.

Brand Safety

Forget The FUD, Now DoubleVerify Wants Advertisers To Get Back Into The News

Even brand safety companies think news blocking has gone too far. DV is exploring ways to help advertisers support legitimate news and just hired its first-ever head of news.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Programmatic

To Reduce The Ad Tech Tax, Sovrn Expands Its SaaS Pricing Model

Sovrn is now offering its header bidding managed service, dubbed Ad Management, as self-serve software for a flat CPM fee.

play button with many coins isolated on blue background. The concept of monetization of the video. Making money on video content. minimal style. 3d rendering
Marketers

Exclusive: Connatix And JW Player Merge To Create A One-Stop Shop For Video Monetization

On Wednesday, video monetization platforms Connatix and JW Player announced plans to merge into a new entity called JWP Connatix. The deal was first rumored in July.

attention metrics

Buyers Can Now Target High-Attention Inventory In The Trade Desk

By applying Adelaide’s Attention Unit scoring, buyers can target low-, medium- and high-attention inventory via TTD’s self-serve platform.

Popular

  1. GoGo squeeZ pouch
    Marketers

    How GoGo squeeZ Is Widening Its Target Audience Beyond Toddlers

    GoGo squeeZ CMO Mark Anthony Edmonson shares the key insight that helped his brand expand its audience beyond its traditional target.

  2. Mark McEachran, SVP Product, Yieldmo
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    The Industry Pullback From Cookie-Based Tech Proves Cookies Are Already Dead

    We should welcome the opportunity to be part of identity’s path forward, now that we’ve released ourselves from the shackles of the cookie, writes Mark McEachran, SVP of product at Yieldmo.

  3. Richard Raddon, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Zefr
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    Google Antitrust Drama: Why YouTube Will Thrive No Matter The Verdict

    The catalyst for Google’s future success – regardless of any legal ruling – is its YouTube strategy. Opening YouTube’s ad inventory to outside demand will increase its value.

  4. Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
    AdExchanger Commerce

    Why Mondelez Piloted A Shopper Marketing Test Between Albertsons And Fetch

    “I always said, I think we need to change our title, because it’s not the old school shopper marketing,” said Anne Martin, director of shopper marketing for Mondelez International, which owns Oreo, Ritz, and a variety of other snacks.

  5. AdExchanger Content Studio

    The Future Of Mobile Performance Is CTV-Driven

    For years, connecting TV advertising to mobile performance – like app downloads or purchases – was a guessing game. But with the evolution of CTV, advertisers can now link TV ad exposure directly to mobile actions, bridging the gap between the biggest screen in the home and the smallest.