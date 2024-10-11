Comic: The Missing Link

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: Revenue "Sharing"
Exclusive: Connatix And JW Player Merge To Create A One-Stop Shop For Video Monetization
On Wednesday, video monetization platforms Connatix and JW Player announced plans to merge into a new entity called JWP Connatix. The deal was first rumored in July.
HUMAN Raises $50 Million
HUMAN plans to build a deterministic ID from its tracking of more than 20 trillion digital signals per week across 3 billion devices, which will aid attribution for ecommerce.
Buyers Can Now Target High-Attention Inventory In The Trade Desk
By applying Adelaide’s Attention Unit scoring, buyers can target low-, medium- and high-attention inventory via TTD’s self-serve platform.
How Should Advertisers Navigate A TikTok Ban Or Google Breakup? Just Ask Brian Wieser
The online advertising industry is staring down the barrel of not one but two potential shutdowns that could radically change where brands put their ad dollars in 2025, according to Madison and Wall’s Brian Weiser and Olivia Morley.
Intent IQ Has Patents For Ad Tech’s Most Basic Functions – And It’s Not Afraid To Use Them
An unusual dilemma has programmatic vendors and ad tech platforms worried about a flurry of potential patent infringement suits.
TikTok Video For Open Web Publishers? Outbrain Built It.
Outbrain is trying to shed its chumbox rep by bringing social media-style vertical video to mobile publishers on the open web.
News Publishers Are Banding Together To Beat Brand Safety Blocking
Prohaska Consulting debuted the ProNews Collective, a private marketplace of premium news publishers whose ad inventory will be exclusively available via Index Exchange.
