A weekly comic strip from AdExchanger that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem...
Must Read
President Trump Signs Executive Order To Remove Legal Shield For Online Platforms Live Industry Updates: Pandemic And Merger Lead To More Layoffs At ViacomCBS Connexity Buys Skimlinks, Adding An Affiliate Network To Its Retail Marketing Toolkit Social Distancing With Friends: Visible CMO Minjae Ormes LiveRamp Earnings Show It Has The Runway (And Cash) To Weather This Crisis The Gaming Audience Is A Lot More Diverse And Desirable Than You Think Target And Walmart Earnings Show How American Shopping Has Been Reset Social Distancing With Friends: Eyeo CEO Till Faida How NerdWallet’s CMO Is Growing A Brand During A Crisis»
Comic: A Solitary Streamer
Add a comment