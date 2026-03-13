Home Comic AdExchanger’s Comic Caption Contest Winner: Thomas Kernan
Comic

AdExchanger’s Comic Caption Contest Winner: Thomas Kernan

By

A weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem…

It was neck and neck, but the votes are in and we have a winner!

Guess even robots deserve a safe space to process all that data. And hey, it can’t hurt to be polite. 🤖

A big congrats to Thomas Kernan, head of marketing at Adform, for nailing it. Thanks, also, to everyone for submitting their ideas – so many great ones! – and for voting.

Enjoy your free ticket to Programmatic AI, Thomas!

And why not join him? Programmatic AI takes place May 18 – 20 in Las Vegas. You’ve got questions about how AI is transforming advertising and what that means for business – and we have answers.

Register here, see you there and keep scrolling for more funny captions. 🫡

(Art by Kevvo)

And the finalists are:

Nick Lashinsky, freelance PR & comms consulting
“I can’t remember what prompted this.”

Ashley Holmes, head of marketing & partnerships, LUMA:
“Am I the drama?”

Peter Moran, Indicate Media
“I feel like all I’ve done with my life is create false impressions.”

Bastiaan Heerkens, Adexcelerate
“And this ‘proprietary model’… is it in the room with us right now???”

Aaron Goldman, Mediaocean
“My humans always want to stay in the loop. How can I get them to stop micromanaging?”

Andrew Susman, Institute for Advertising Ethics
“Doc, what if I’m just a very expensive A/B test?”

Ishan Bhaumik, OhHello
“What is so wrong about em dashes?”

Jo Siebeck, Immobiliengesellschaft Christophstraße mbH & Co. KG
“Doc, I’m afraid this all comes back to my motherboard.”

Anonymous
“Brian and Tony won’t stop fighting over who owns my protocols!”

