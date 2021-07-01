Parsing Google’s Latest Swerve On Third-Party Cookies, With Liane Nadeau

Subscribe to AdExchanger Talks on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, SoundCloud or wherever you listen to podcasts.

While many have expressed relief at Google’s decision to delay the expiration date for third-party cookies, the good news comes with a tinge of frustration for advertisers and agencies who had moved aggressively to alternative IDs.

In addition to diminishing the advantage that prepared marketers rightfully expected come Q1 2022 (the original cut-off), there’s also a concern that advertisers will lose their sense of urgency in testing privacy-safe targeting methods, Digitas SVP Liane Nadeau says this week on AdExchanger Talks.

“It’s a bit frustrating to move the goalposts out as far as they did,” according to Nadeau. “If they’d given us until maybe the end of 2022, that gives us a bit more runway. My fear is that by moving to the end of 2023 it will actually just prolong those who haven’t started testing to just keep waiting.”

Even so, she says agencies and brands have already gained considerable knowledge. And she believes the smart ones won’t take their feet off the gas pedal.

“We’re already starting to see an advantage,” she says. “Cookies have been gone off Safari and Firefox for some time, so these clients are already seeing an advantage who are out ahead of the game and buying off of authenticated IDs.“

Listen to the whole episode below to hear Nadeau’s full analysis of the implications of Google’s delay, including an extended window of opportunity to glean measurement insights on alternate buying strategies.