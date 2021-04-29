Is Programmatic a Bubble? With Tim Hwang, Author Of ‘Subprime Attention Crisis’

by //

Subscribe to AdExchanger Talks on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, SoundCloud or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Tim Hwang’s 2020 book “Subprime Attention Crisis” argues that targeted advertising is a bubble set to burst. He contends that the intricacies of ad tech and the perverse incentives of agencies and ad tech platforms to maintain a steady flow of ad dollars have created a persistent opacity in programmatic markets. From his point of view, it’s only a matter of time before the bubble bursts and advertisers pick up their toys and go home. The result will be an implosion of programmatic ad spending and a partial collapse of the free internet.

The metaphor at the heart of the book is the 2007-2008 financial crisis, when the system failed to detect a huge vulnerability in the massive mortgage-backed securities market.

In the case of the 2008 implosion, he says in this lively and slightly combative podcast interview, “You had a global market that was considered rock solid and growing at incredible speed and in many ways dwarfed the programmatic ecosystem in economic importance, and yet there was a time bomb at the heart of it. One reason to use the metaphor is that it calls attention to the idea that sometimes $80 billion can be wrong.”

Enjoying this content?

Sign up to be an AdExchanger Member today and get unlimited access to articles like this, plus proprietary data and research, conference discounts, on-demand access to event content, and more!

Join Today!

Related stories:

 

Add a comment

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>