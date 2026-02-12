Home CTV MNTN Had A Big First Year As A Public Company. What’s Next?
CTV

MNTN Had A Big First Year As A Public Company. What’s Next?

By

SHARE:
Comic: I Want My CTV

If you tuned into MNTN’s three quarterly earnings calls since going public in May, you’ve heard CEO and President Mark Douglas deliver the same elevator pitch three times – that the company is bringing performance-driven CTV advertising to small and midsize businesses.

And that’s a message Douglas plans to keep repeating, he told AdExchanger on Wednesday, the morning after MNTN’s fourth quarter earnings call.

“For any newly public company, just retelling the story is an important part of opening our earnings calls,” Douglas said. “The investor community has a lot of things they’re looking at, and it’s easy for them to forget some of the details.”

What investors are unlikely to miss, however, is MNTN’s recent performance, which appears to back up that story.

On Tuesday, MNTN reported that its fourth-quarter revenue grew 36% year over year to just over $87 million when adjusted for the Q2 divestiture of Maximum Effort, the digital marketing agency founded by Ryan Reynolds that MTN had acquired in 2021 to bolster its CTV advertising business.

Full-year revenue also grew 36% YOY, from $209.3 million in 2024 to $284.7 million last year.

Since reporting, MNTN’s stock price has skyrocketed, from $8.10 when the market closed on Tuesday to $10.90 on Thursday morning.

Resetting for Q1

Despite this growth, MNTN’s outlook for 2026 is fairly conservative, particularly for Q1. The company expects between $71.3 and $73.3 million in revenue for the first quarter, which only represents a YOY growth rate of roughly 22%.

The last time MNTN’s revenue grew less than 30% was in Q1 of 2024, back before the company actually went public. During that quarter, revenue only increased 17% on a year-over-year basis. (Still excluding the Maximum Effort divestiture, of course.)

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Comic: New Normal
Daily News Roundup

TikTok (Still) Wants To Make Social Shopping Happen; Robots Disobeying Rules

Q1 tends to be slower for performance advertising companies across the board, Douglas said, and MNTN is no exception. The bulk of its client base consists of ecommerce and travel businesses, many of which generate up to 40% of their annual revenue during the fourth quarter, which includes the holidays, and treat Q1 as a time to reset.

And although 2026 is a major election year, politics is another area where MNTN is keeping its expectations in check.

Unlike other advertising platforms, MNTN isn’t anticipating a bump in midterm political spending, according to Douglas, because politics is all about brand-building, awareness and “blasting messages very broadly,” and MNTN focuses on performance-driven outcomes.

In contrast with other DSPs that emphasize low-cost reach, he said, MNTN prioritizes “pinpointing particular consumers” for its SMB clients. With that in mind, MNTN is developing its own AI-powered planning tools, which will use predictive algorithms to determine the best media placements and spend levels in real time.

Will AI kill the video star?

And MNTN also has big plans for QuickFrame AI, the AI video generation tool it built using technology acquired in 2022. MNTN beta launched the tool right before its Q3 earnings call in November.

Douglas told investors this week that adoption is already strong, with around 5,000 users and growing. But it’s still too soon to determine how well AI-generated CTV commercials perform compared to more traditional ones, he told AdExchanger.

Anecdotally, MNTN is seeing strong social engagement with its own AI-generated content experiments. The company is even hiring content creators and videographers to produce videos, with the goal of eventually posting new ones on a weekly basis.

Last week, for example, MNTN posted a QuickFrame-generated video to Instagram that features a “Heated Rivalry”-inspired hockey player decked out in MNTN branding (and, it should be noted, two different jersey numbers, a continuity error that would be less likely to occur during an actual film shoot).

According to Douglas, that post, which only cost roughly $500 to produce, racked up around 190,000 views and more than 2,200 likes, making it the company’s best-performing video not featuring Ryan Reynolds.

Of course, AI ads can also draw negative comments from users – one person, for example, posted a “Your AI slop bores me” meme below MNTN’s hockey video on Instagram – which raises the question: Should small businesses that use AI for their CTV ads be worried about the potential for backlash?

Although Douglas said he believes AI videos should be properly labeled as such, “so there’s never confusion,” he also feels that the fervor will die down once AI becomes less of a novelty.

“Often when there’s a new medium or new way of crafting any form of art, the medium becomes the point rather than the art,” said Douglas. “When we’re making AI the point, that backlash is actually valid, but I think it’ll find its home.”

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

Commerce

Criteo Says It's Bullish On The Future, But The Market’s All Bears

Criteo has an optimistic pitch for future growth, but Wall Street doesn’t see the money yet from LLMs, commerce agents and social shopping.

Commerce

Wizard Commerce Launches An AI Shopping Agent To Make Magic of Ecommerce Madness

What people need is an independent agent that peers across retailer and is entirely focused on ecommerce services. At least that’s the conclusion driving Wizard Commerce, a personal shopping agent that emerged from beta on Wednesday.

Programmatic

OOH Is Getting New Rules For Categorizing Venues In Programmatic Buys

The OAAA’s new content taxonomy introduces new subcategories that OOH media owners can use to classify their inventory in OpenRTB bid requests.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Green sage leaves with purple hues
CTV

Say Hello To SAGE, The Latest Agentic AI Platform

Agentic AI is gaining popularity as a tactic for media buyers and sellers striving to simplify workflows, including in streaming TV advertising. Ad measurement firm iSpot introduced SAGE, an agentic AI platform with a “ChatGPT-like interface” that media buyers can use to generate campaign planning ideas.

A robot and human and, colored pink, reach out toward each other against blue background
CTV Roundup

AI Made A Record Play During Super Bowl LIX

Putting aside Bad Bunny’s halftime show, AI companies stole the spotlight on Super Bowl Sunday, from Anthropic and OpenAI to Salesforce and Meta.

Marketers

For Super Bowl First-Timers Manscaped And Ro, Performance Means Changing Perception

For Manscaped and Ro, the Big Game is about more than just flash and exposure. It’s about shifting how audiences perceive their brands.

Popular

  1. Programmatic

    OOH Is Getting New Rules For Categorizing Venues In Programmatic Buys

    The OAAA’s new content taxonomy introduces new subcategories that OOH media owners can use to classify their inventory in OpenRTB bid requests.

  2. Comic: Gen AI Pumpkin Carving Contest
    AI

    IAB’s New AI Regulations Give Advertisers A Starting Point – But Plenty Of Questions Remain

    The IAB’s new framework aims to standardize when AI in ads should be disclosed, but a lot is still left up to interpretation.

  3. Robot looking through a magnifying glass
    AI

    How GEO Startup Evertune Found Its Way Back To Programmatic Targeting

    Evertune’s new feature allows advertisers to run programmatic ad campaigns directly on the sites and pages most often cited by AI chatbots.

  4. Commerce

    Criteo Says It's Bullish On The Future, But The Market’s All Bears

    Criteo has an optimistic pitch for future growth, but Wall Street doesn’t see the money yet from LLMs, commerce agents and social shopping.

  5. Green sage leaves with purple hues
    CTV

    Say Hello To SAGE, The Latest Agentic AI Platform

    Agentic AI is gaining popularity as a tactic for media buyers and sellers striving to simplify workflows, including in streaming TV advertising. Ad measurement firm iSpot introduced SAGE, an agentic AI platform with a “ChatGPT-like interface” that media buyers can use to generate campaign planning ideas.