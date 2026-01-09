Home CTV Amazon Ads Shares Interactive Video Best Practices At CES 2026
Maggie Zhang, head of global video measurement GTM at Amazon Ads.

Interactive video ads make more of an impact than you might expect, according to new research by Amazon Ads and Publicis Media.

But when it comes to interactivity, “Simplicity is key,” said Maggie Zhang, head of global video measurement GTM at Amazon Ads, during a chat with AdExchanger at CES 2026.

Viewers overwhelmingly prefer straightforward experiences like add-to-cart that can be completed quickly, without taking them out of the video experience, Zhang said.

Zhang also shared some advice for marketers planning their 2026 video strategy – including interactive opportunities on Amazon Prime Video and which genres to target in order to drive the most engagement.

