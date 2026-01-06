Home Content Studio Viewers Don’t Just Want To Watch Your Ads. They Want To Interact With Them
AdExchanger Content Studio

Viewers Don’t Just Want To Watch Your Ads. They Want To Interact With Them

Sponsored post by Maggie Zhang Head of Global Video Measurement GTM Amazon Ads

Viewers aren’t just watching streaming content anymore; they’re living in it. And while they’re streaming, they’re telling us something important about how they want to experience advertising. They want to do more than watch; they want to engage.

How do we know? We asked.

We partnered with Publicis Media and third-party research firm Latitude to test multiple interactive video ad formats with varying calls to action (CTA), surveying more than 7,800 people nationwide. Ten brands participated – some that sell on Amazon, some that don’t – giving us a diverse look at how interactivity performs across categories and creative approaches.

Our findings, which we released during CES this week,  reveal that when viewers can interact with ads, whether that’s adding to cart, exploring a product or asking for more info, they pay more attention, remember more and take action. And the impact shows up across every stage of the marketing funnel.

In short, interactivity doesn’t just improve metrics; it changes the role advertising plays in the streaming experience.

Viewers overwhelmingly prefer interactive ads

Across formats, categories and purchase paths, one theme kept showing up in the data: Viewers value ads that respect their time and give them control.

More than three in four viewers say interactive ads are more engaging and attention-grabbing than standard video ads. The majority (79%) find them more engaging, while 78% say they’re more attention-grabbing and 72% say they feel more relevant.

Viewers appreciate seeing pricing, discovering deals and saving products for later, without having to leave what they’re watching. This preference holds true whether a brand sells on Amazon or not, which tells us something important: It’s the interactivity itself that improves the experience.

Interactive ads deliver measurable impact

In The AI Of The Beholder; Expanding The Sphere Of Influence

For brands that do sell on Amazon, interactive ads drove 3 to 4 percentage point lifts in brand opinion, consideration, purchase intent and recommendation compared to standard ads.

Even for brands without direct purchase options, interactive ads proved valuable for awareness, achieving a 4-percentage point lift in brand opinion.

Interactive ads transform passive viewing into immediate action, and that action translates into results at every stage of the funnel.

The right call to action makes all the difference

Not all interactive elements perform equally. Viewers showed clear preferences for direct, transparent CTAs.

For brands selling on Amazon, ads that featured the “add to cart” CTA, including some with Prime Day deal badges or other limited-time offers, drove a 7-percentage point lift in noticeability, nine points in convenience and 11 points in perceived innovation.

Interactivity works when it aligns with what viewers naturally want to do next, which is typically to buy now, learn more or save for later.

Promotional messaging amplifies engagement

Pairing interactivity with deals creates a powerful combination. When viewers see pricing or limited-time offers alongside the ability to act immediately, attention spikes.

The data backs this up. Eighty-one percent of people say promotional interactive formats are more engaging than standard ads. Eighty percent say they’re more attention-grabbing, and 75% say they’re more relevant.

Value plus urgency plus immediate action equals results.

Simplicity wins

Viewers consistently favor interactive experiences that feel effortless. They don’t want to type in phone numbers; they want convenience.

Context matters, too. Interactive ads pair naturally with comedy and action content where the tone and pacing align with the interactive format.

Four best practices emerged from the findings:

  1. Keep it simple and convenient
  2. Match your ad to the content genre
  3. Align CTAs with where viewers are in their journey
  4. Use promotional messaging strategically to create urgency

Experimenting with interactivity 

The takeaway isn’t that every ad needs to be complex; it’s that the best ads meet viewers where they already are and make the next step feel effortless.

Start by testing one interactive format in an upcoming campaign. Match the format to your goal and use “add to cart” for immediate sales or “learn more” options for awareness.

Review your current video assets to identify where interactivity could add value.

As you plan for 2026, allocate budget specifically for interactive formats. Identify which formats align with your objectives and set up testing frameworks.

Now is your chance to do more than just talk to your customers; it’s time to engage with them.

