Home The Big Story View From The US v. Google Trial Press Box
PODCAST: The Big Story

View From The US v. Google Trial Press Box

By

SHARE:

On this week’s podcast, we open with a refresher on the four antitrust claims being debated at the Google antitrust trial – the ad server, the ad network, the ad exchange and tying those products together – and we analyze the most standout testimony of the week.

On Wednesday, Daily Mail Chief Digital Officer Matthew Wheatland testified about its efforts to switch ad servers. Last week, on the stand and with newly released documents, the judge heard about News Corp’s “Project Cinderella,” its unsuccessful attempt to switch ad servers.

Together, this testimony is painting a compelling picture for the judge, says Check My Ads Director of Intelligence Arielle Garcia, who has been attending every day of the trial and joined us as a guest this week. She’s noticed the judge doesn’t want to spend much more time hearing testimony on the ad server claim.

After eight days of the trial, Garcia has placed a bet on how the trial will end.

“The ad server. I cannot imagine a world where that claim is not successful,” Garcia says on today’s podcast, recorded after the trial adjourned on Wednesday. “The tying claim is another one,” she added, or the claim that the products were linked together in a monopolistic way. “I would be shocked if that’s not successful.”

The caveat? Google could prove the digital ad market is different than the display-focused market described by the DOJ, making the case fall apart. But Garcia isn’t convinced that “jazz hands” approach to redraw the market will be successful.

Bonus: Does Judge Brinkema buy the argument that some of the claims companies made in slides don’t count because they are investor hype that’s just part of pitch decks? According to Garcia, the judge’s comments suggest she understands the puffery that’s part of tech culture.

 

Related Stories

Must Read

The FTC's latest staff report has strong message for social media and streaming video platforms: Stop engaging in the "vast surveillance" of consumers.
Privacy

FTC Denounces Social Media And Video Streaming Platforms For ‘Privacy-Invasive’ Data Practices

The FTC’s latest staff report has strong message for social media and streaming video platforms: Stop engaging in the “vast surveillance” of consumers.

Publishers

Publishers Feel Seen At The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Trial

Publishers were encouraged to see the DOJ highlight Google’s stranglehold on the ad server market and its attempts to weaken header bidding.

Albert Thompson, Managing Director, Digital at Walton Isaacson
Agencies

To Cure What Ails Digital Advertising, Marketers And Publishers Must Get Back To Basics

Albert Thompson, a buy-side veteran with 20+ years of experience, weighs in on attention metrics, the value of MFA sites, brand safety backlash and how publishers can improve their inventory.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
A comic depiction of Google's ad machine sucking money out of a publisher.
Google antitrust trial

DOJ vs. Google, Day Five Rewind: Prebid Reality Check, Unfair Rev Share And Jedi Blue (Sorta)

Someone will eventually need to make a Netflix-style documentary about the Google ad tech antitrust trial happening in Virginia. (And can we call it “You’ve Been Ad Served?”)

Comic: Alphabet Soup
Online Advertising

Buried DOJ Evidence Reveals How Google Dealt With The Trade Desk

In the process of the investigation into Google, the Department of Justice unearthed a vast trove of separate evidence. Some of these findings paint a whole new picture of how Google interacts and competes with its main DSP rival, The Trade Desk.

Comic: The Unified Auction
Google antitrust trial

DOJ vs. Google, Day Four: Behind The Scenes On The Fraught Rollout Of Unified Pricing Rules

On Thursday, the US district court in Alexandria, Virginia boarded a time machine back to April 18, 2019 – the day of a tense meeting between Google and publishers.

Popular

  1. CTV

    Roku Launches Its Own Self-Serve Ad Platform

    On Wednesday, Roku became the latest streaming company to unveil a self-serve ad platform. Roku Ads Manager, as it’s called, is part of Roku’s bid to reach new CTV buyer demand.

  2. Publishers

    Publishers Feel Seen At The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Trial

    Publishers were encouraged to see the DOJ highlight Google’s stranglehold on the ad server market and its attempts to weaken header bidding.

  3. PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    Adam Heimlich, Ad Tech Time Traveler

    If Adam Heimlich could travel back in time to alter the future of online advertising, he would go to Google’s acquisition of DoubleClick in 2007, but not necessarily to stop it.

  4. Programmatic

    New DEI-Focused SSP Wants To Put More Money Into The Hands Of Publishers

    Programmatic media buyers care about serving the needs of their advertiser clients. But there’s no reason they can’t also help publishers – especially diverse publishers – at the same time.

  5. Comic: Alphabet Soup
    Online Advertising

    Buried DOJ Evidence Reveals How Google Dealt With The Trade Desk

    In the process of the investigation into Google, the Department of Justice unearthed a vast trove of separate evidence. Some of these findings paint a whole new picture of how Google interacts and competes with its main DSP rival, The Trade Desk.