Home Technology Mediaocean Partners With The Internet Watch Foundation To Report CSAM Content
Technology

Mediaocean Partners With The Internet Watch Foundation To Report CSAM Content

By

SHARE:

Brand safety isn’t always cut and dried.

An alcohol brand, for instance, might look for content that other brands would instinctively steer clear of. But some media doesn’t leave room for nuance.

On Thursday, Protected by Mediaocean, Mediaocean’s ad verification division, announced a partnership with the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), a nonprofit that identifies and removes online child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The topic of monetizing and reporting CSAM by ad tech vendors came to a sudden light in February, when Adalytics, an ad verification and analytics startup, identified such content being monetized via programmatic ads.

Amazon, Google, Integral Ad Science, DoubleVerify, the MRC and TAG received letters from Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn), demanding to know how this media slipped through their filters.

The partnership between Mediaocean and IWF aims to “strengthen safeguards in the digital media supply chain,” per the release.

CSAM is a “black and white” category with no room for ambiguity, said Eva Papoutsakis Smith, general manager of demand at Protected by Mediaocean. “Even though we deeply believe that an ad tech partner needs to give the control to their advertising partners,” she added, certain areas, like CSAM, are “complete nonnegotiables.”

Safety first

Even before partnering together, Protected by Mediaocean and the IWF had similar internal processes for screening web pages for unsafe material.

Protected by Mediaocean can serve as an independent verification tool or be used as part of the larger Mediaocean suite, which is integrated with Innovid and Prisma. The tool scans each page for hundreds of signals, such as sentiment, context and user engagement, and then AI models use those insights to determine ad placements and rule out unsuitable inventory.

But the IWF’s system is a bit more hands-on: The IWF emphasizes the importance of keeping humans in the loop, CTO Dan Sexton told AdExchanger. Every piece of media reported to the IWF is assessed by at least one human. If deemed inappropriate, the IWF proceeds to “disrupt” the content as widely as possible, Sexton said.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

The Trade Desk Pile-On Continues; Sell Side, Meet The Salesmakers

If the entire site is dedicated to criminal activity, the IWF might report it to an infrastructure provider like AWS or Cloudflare in an attempt to have the entire site removed. If the content is on a site that isn’t explicitly for harmful purposes but is just “really poorly moderated,” Sexton said, it would request the specific content or URL be removed.

The removal process can be arduous. Once CSAM is identified, there remain a number of complicated hoops before the content can actually be removed. But the IWF has a list of URLs to pages that contain “live CSAM,” said Sexton, which is available to all of its members (among them Meta, Google and Microsoft, and now Protected by Mediaocean) to block access to those pages. The list is updated twice a day.

A shared goal

So if Mediaocean and IWF were already doing comparable work, why join forces?

Simply put, they’re stronger together. The IWF list is a “safety net,” said Papoutsakis Smith. Plus, Mediaocean’s native technology trains on all of the data that integrates with it – including the IWF’s – which strengthens it over time.

“You need as many people as possible to come together and make sure that the technology is strong and the data is sound,” she said.

Unlike most other developments in ad tech, Papoutsakis Smith added, this isn’t an area to compete and stand out; it’s an area that demands “collaboration and consensus.”

“When it’s something as important as [child safety],” she said, “you need a coalition.”

Related Stories

Must Read

Q2 earnings

Investors Sour On Programmatic After The Trade Desk Fumbles A Question About Amazon

When The Trade Desk sneezes, ad tech catches a cold.

Closeup image bag of money and judge gavel. Lawsuit, auction, bribe and penalty concept.
lawsuit

The LG Ads Legal Saga Continues With A Fresh Suit, This Time Against Kroll

Alphonso co-founder Lampros Kalampoukas is suing Kroll for allegedly undervaluing the company by nearly $100 million to aid LG Electronics in a shareholder dispute.

Comic: Metric Meditations
Platform Ad refunds

The Startup Trying To Automate The Ad Platform Reconciliation And Refund Mess

The ad tech startup Vaudit, founded last year by Mike Hahn, aims to automate the process of campaign reconciliation atop major ad platforms.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Q2 earnings

The Trade Desk Lays Out Its Case To Beat Walled Gardens. Does Wall Street Buy It?

The Trade Desk continued its shaky 2025 earnings schedule when it reported Q2 results on Thursday.

Platforms

Magnite Targets CTV, SMBs And Google's SSP Market Share

The SSP is betting on the DOJ’s antitrust remedies, plus closer relationships with agencies, DSPs and mid-sized advertisers, to help it eat some of Google’s lunch.

Digital TV and Video

Zillow Pilots Containerized RTB, As It Rethinks The Equation Of Quality And Cost

Zillow is the pilot brand advertiser to test a new programmatic buying strategy known as containerized RTB. The strategy embeds the DSP or ad-buying platform intelligence, in this case the startup Chalice Custom Algorithms, within the SSP, which is Index Exchange.

Popular

  1. Q2 earnings

    Investors Sour On Programmatic After The Trade Desk Fumbles A Question About Amazon

    When The Trade Desk sneezes, ad tech catches a cold.

  2. Technology

    Mediaocean Partners With The Internet Watch Foundation To Report CSAM Content

    Protected by Mediaocean, Mediaocean’s ad verification division, is partnering with the Internet Watch Foundation to crack down on CSAM and ensure children’s online safety.

  3. Closeup image bag of money and judge gavel. Lawsuit, auction, bribe and penalty concept.
    lawsuit

    The LG Ads Legal Saga Continues With A Fresh Suit, This Time Against Kroll

    Alphonso co-founder Lampros Kalampoukas is suing Kroll for allegedly undervaluing the company by nearly $100 million to aid LG Electronics in a shareholder dispute.

  4. The Trade Desk acquires Sincera
    ad tech M&A

    The Trade Desk Is Acquiring Advertising Metadata Startup Sincera

    The Trade Desk has said it will buy Sincera, a startup that aggregates and supplies metadata to ad tech companies. This is TTD’s second-ever public acquisition.

  5. Jim Lawson, President, D/Cipher, People Inc.
    OPINION: The Sell Sider

    Why Human Voices Still Matter In The Age Of AI

    Human-made content will remain the most important source of information for consumers online. And our appreciation for human expression will only grow as we experience derivative outputs created by AI models.