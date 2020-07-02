The Big Story: Google’s Fees, Facebook Advertisers Flee

Last week, Google cracked open its black box to divulge its take rates across its buying platforms DV360 and Google Ads, as well as for its publisher tech Google Ad Manager.

This week on The Big Story, we’re going to take a look at those fees, including what they mean, what we know and, most importantly, what we still don’t know.

Now that this information has been revealed, will it materially affect the way publishers and advertisers work with the online giant – and will it change the way Google’s competitors talk about its long-standing lack of transparency?

So grab a hot dog off the grill and settle in for a pre-holiday conversation about ad tech fees. We know how to relax.

Also, Facebook is having another one of its Moments. Once again, advertisers are boycotting the social media giant, at least for now. (The Zuck, for his part, is confident they’ll be back.)

We’ll look at the extent to which this particular boycott – which now includes more than 200 marketers ranging from The North Face and Unilever to Starbucks and Honda – will stick. And we’ll examine how has Facebook responded.

While some marketers claim this is an effort to ensure Facebook’s accountability for allowing hate speech on its platform, is that really all this is all about?