The Big Story: Antitrust And Acquisitions

Will Xandr find a home with InMobi?

As InMobi prepares for an IPO, we talk about the Axios report that the company is in talks to acquire Xandr. AT&T has been shopping the company formerly known as AppNexus around for months – so when will a buyer materialize?

Ad tech’s stratospheric public market valuations should make Xandr a compelling buy – but apparently its balance sheet shows the company is burning cash, which may dampen the appeal.

Also this week, we discuss two important new leaders.

Jonathan Kanter has been nominated to lead the Department of Justice’s antitrust division. Just who is Kanter – and why are legal fans pitching Wu & Khan & Kanter (a reference to Tim Wu, on the National Economic Council, and Lina Khan, chair of the FTC) as a dream team to take on Big Tech?

We also discuss Tony Katsur being named CEO of the IAB Tech Lab – a challenging role as the industry grapples with increased regulation and the need to develop a replacement for the third-party cookie.