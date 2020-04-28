Sprinklr Becomes TikTok’s First Advertising API Partner

TikTok on Tuesday said it has opened up its advertising API to Sprinklr as its first beta partner for video ad creation and management.

Sprinklr is a full-service marketing platform that allows brands to buy, optimize and measure campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

“Sprinklr is a partner for one of our products currently in testing,” a TikTok spokesperson said. “We're always looking for ways to bring value to all advertisers and brands on TikTok and will share more updates as we have them.”

TikTok, which launched its own self-serve ad platform last year, is seeing increased demand from advertisers as its audience grows and ages up during the COVID-19 pandemic. TikTok’s revenue the second week of March grew 34% over the previous week, according to mobile marketing intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

Partnering with Sprinklr lets TikTok access the brands and buyers already using the Sprinklr platform. Meanwhile, those buyers can now include TikTok in cross-platform campaign measurement.

“Instead of going into each platform, brands are able to do that in one platform to manage them across the board,” said Lauren Kiser, senior product manager for Sprinklr Advertising.

Through Sprinklr, advertisers can plan and manage TikTok campaigns from creative and media planning, to execution and reporting. They can use Sprinklr’s smart bidding and smart budget allocation tools, which use AI to optimize budgets and can drive up ROI improvements of up to 30%, Kiser said.

Advertisers can also target audiences with first- and third-party data and access proprietary TikTok audience data through the integration. TikTok offers age gating through its API, but it’s based on self-reported user information.

In Sprinklr, brands can measure TikTok campaigns alongside their other social campaigns, or drill down on TikTok performance. They can also measure TikTok against their overall media budgets, integrate third-party analytics and set custom metrics.

“We can paint that bigger picture of not only how the media metrics are looking, but how they are impacting the business as a whole,” Kiser said.

No Sprinklr customers have used the integration yet as it’s in beta. And TikTok didn’t say whether it’s planning more API partnerships.

Sprinklr expects strong demand for the integration, given advertisers’ growing interest in TikTok, and anticipates that most buyers will access the integration self-serve, although it offers a managed service.

“It’s a really interesting channel for brands during this time,” Kiser said. “It offers brands a way to engage consumers and build positive sentiment.”