Zeta Global Acquires Apptness, Hiring And Employment-Based Survey Data Company

Within 90 days, Apptness will be a free addition to any of the six million publishers that use Zeta’s Disqus technology.
Apptness CEO Dominik Szabo will become EVP and general manager of Zeta’s Actions division, the customer acquisition unit. Apptness’s CRO Jonah Lovens will become CRO of the division.
Steinberg said Apptness ended up Zeta Global’s radar after a years-long partnership, as has been the case with all the other companies Zeta has acquired.
“We’re always looking for cool tools that enable publishers to manage their business better,” he said. “And, frankly, create more data for our Data Cloud.”