UK Could Scrap Cookie Pop-ups And Some GDPR Restrictions

Earlier this year, Google said it would not deprecate third-party cookies in Chrome without approval from the ICO and CMA, the UK’s respective consumer privacy and antitrust regulatory agencies. If the UK takes a less restrictive line on the use of third-party cookies, or perhaps even British publishers and technology companies prevail on the government to allow more targeted advertising, those agencies could derail Chrome’s plans entirely. Many industry execs loudly committed to building the next age of identity and privacy on the internet would quietly breathe a sigh of relief.
The ICO has frustrated privacy advocates before. Last year, the watch dog closed an investigation of Google and the IAB’s consent management framework for RTB. ICO regulator Simon McDougall said he was satisfied with the measures taken by the industry leaders and commitments for data privacy standards.
Secretary Dowden said a new approach to online data privacy would yield a “Brexit dividend” for web users and businesses.
“It means reforming our own data laws so that they're based on common sense, not box-ticking,” he said.
Enjoying this content?
Sign up to be an AdExchanger Member today and get unlimited access to articles like this, plus proprietary data and research, conference discounts, on-demand access to event content, and more!