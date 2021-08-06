Academic Study Shows European Startup Investments Diminished In The Wake Of GDPR

At least, that’s what the data shows in a report published in the academic journal Marketing Science this month.

The new report, titled “The Short-Run Effects of the General Data Protection Regulation on Technology Venture Investment,” uses commercial investment data from Crunchbase and VentureXpert, an investment data base owned by Thomson Reuters, to track startup investments from the two years before and after the enactment of GDPR.

Liad Wagman, one of the three authors and an economics professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology, said he previously studied the venture investment of the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, a US law signed in 1999 that required financial institutions to disclose how personal data was collected and shared when customers signed up for loans, insurance and investment advice.

The venture capital investment totals are a proxy for innovation, Wagman said. “It begins with the idea of where the entrepreneurial energy and investment dollars are going after GDPR.”

The aggregate number of startup investments dropped by about a third in the EU after the GDPR became law. The US and the rest of the world saw slight increases in the average number of deals per month.

Overall investment totals showed starker disparities. The EU remained flat while American and other global companies saw gains of 50% from 2017 to 2018.

There are some bright spots within the EU investment scene. The study breaks investments into three categories: Healthcare and life sciences, information technology, and nonhigh tech. The biggest drop-offs came from healthcare companies and mature startups that would be looking for larger late-round funding, as opposed to seed stage or angel investments, Wagman said.

And while the aggregate trend is down for EU investments, European startups that focus on “privacy,” “security” and “data security” saw 50% more investments per month following GDPR’s announcement; American data security and privacy startups increased in the US and rest of world too, but less than in Europe.