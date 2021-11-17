Identity Resolution Startup MediaWallah Raises $2.3 Million As The Spaces Catches Fire

But it’s one thing to have a healthy, profitable business and a dozen employees – and another to invest in growth.
The company is ready for the next step, Marzouk said.
“The opportunity in the market right now means we have to be investing in growth,” she said, noting the uptick in brands and agencies testing new identity solutions.
MediaWallah’s business was originally driven through partnerships with ad tech intermediaries, like DSPs and exchanges. But Wise said that over the past year the business has flipped to more brand-direct deals.
But what about the competition?
Although the data onboarding and identity resolution space has several very solid incumbents, there are also opportunities for small companies. MediaWallah pitches itself as a more transparent version of LiveRamp, which packages and sells its own data, and thus has less transparency into the matching process.
A company matching its email list to LiveRamp would receive a set of anonymized IDs that were matched and can be used for targeting or attribution. According to Marzouk, MediaWallah can return the specific IDs that didn’t match or are out of date to help weed out inactive and fake accounts. It could also show the specific apps or publishers that had high match rates with a client’s data, she said, as opposed to LiveRamp matches which “happen in a black box.”
M&A is also a tailwind for MediaWallah.
When LinkedIn acquired Drawbridge in 2019, some of its business “fell into our lap,” Marzouk said. And when agencies started acquiring big identity providers, like Acxiom and Epsilon, it gave rivals a reason to go elsewhere.
By the same token, as LiveRamp grows its own ID services and data marketplace, it becomes competitive with big players, such as Adobe or Oracle. And that’s where MediaWallah swoops in to strike a flagship partnership with Adobe.
“Given the shifts in the market – both M&A and data privacy as a focus – now is the time to press the accelerator,” Marzouk said.
