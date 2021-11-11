Another Consumer Brand Enters Ad Tech, As MLM Seller Nu Skin Acquires Mavely

Mavely will be a free feature within the app and toolkit that Nu Skin provides to its sellers, and is currently in beta, Smith said.
Aside from making the tech free to its affiliate resellers, Nu Skin now considers commerce-based ad tech a core capability, Smith Said, which is why the company decided to buy rather than build the tech itself or continue to use Mavely’s offering as a client.
Acquiring Mavely “gives us more control over that roadmap” and incentivizes the company to generate Nu Skin sales, even as it operates as an independent business with a finger on the pulse of social commerce, Smith said.
For instance, customer acquisition is increasingly expensive on channels like Facebookagram, Snapchat and GoogleTube. Mavely can shepherd new sellers to Nu Skin’s affiliate program more efficiently than using social ad platforms directly, considering the skyrocketing cost-per-acquisition rates.
The rise of social ad platform costs also makes commerce ad tech more appealing, because it forces brands to look for other sales channels, Wray said.
Last month, Instagram added link-sharing in Stories posts so any account can link a viewer to a site – a huge gift to small-scale influencers who can now post affiliate links and monetize their Stories content even if they don’t have sponsors. Also last month, the Facebook ad platform, which includes Instagram, saw ad prices jump by a quarter because ad targeting data has become scarce after the rollout of Apple’s iOS 14.5.
These parallel trends – rising social media costs and better monetization tools for content creators – make it more attractive for a DTC brand like Nu Skin to own the means to buy and sell ads or acquire new customers at fixed rates, Wray said.
“The reality is that Facebook, Instagram and other platforms are getting way too expensive,” he said. “Nu Skin and Mavely came together because we both see the opportunity in social commerce, and to capture marketing budgets as brands look for alternatives to rising walled garden prices.”
Enjoying this content?
Sign up to be an AdExchanger Member today and get unlimited access to articles like this, plus proprietary data and research, conference discounts, on-demand access to event content, and more!