Home Mobile TikTok Wants To Win All The Screens, Not Just Your Smartphone
Mobile

TikTok Wants To Win All The Screens, Not Just Your Smartphone

By

SHARE:
digital billboards

TikTok isn’t just racing YouTube and Meta to be on every smartphone or mobile device. It has a plan for practically any screen you can imagine.

“There are billions of additional screens outside of mobile phones, outside of mobile phones,” Dan Page, TikTok’s global head of partnerships and new screens, told AdExchanger. “We want to be in all of them, in some way, shape or form.”

Page joined TikTok in 2021, after long stints at Canadian telco operators TELUS and Rogers Communications. That telco experience was part of helping pick up distribution for TikTok’s nascent TV app.

Since joining, Page has expanded TikTok’s new screens program from TV device manufacturers like Vizio, LG and Amazon, that carried a native version of its TV app, to out-of-home screens wherever they may be.

“Then I wanted to be in screens in Times Square, in restaurants and bars, any screen you look at,” he said.

The latest addition, he said, is a partnership announced earlier this month with Ivee, a rideshare startup that puts tablets and screens in Uber or Lyft cars.

“That’s 10,000 more screens we can showcase to the world what TikTok is and showcase creators,” he said.

New screens new revenue?

TikTok’s new screens program has been around three years and now reaches hundreds of millions of assorted screens.

But TikTok is still slow-rolling the monetization. The social app doesn’t sell ads on those new screens and devices. The new screens program also doesn’t integrate with TikTok Shop, the on-platform ecommerce service.

“The reason it doesn’t have ads is it’s not ready yet,” Page said. “Until we make it the best experience possible, we’re not going to monetize on it.”

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

The Super Bowl Is Almost Booked; The Ad Tech Dark Horse Is Godzilla

The new screen product is different than TikTok in one major way – screens in airports, bars, taxis and the like tend to play without audio. The platform curates a feed of creator-approved posts that are attention-grabbing without noise and stream to particular venues, such as airports or large out-of-home screens.

While TikTok isn’t selling ads, it hasn’t stopped its distribution partners from doing so. Loop Media, which places TVs in restaurants and other commercial venues, carries a TikTok channel that streams posts from the platform, but every three minutes or so Loop serves an ad. Likewise, Ivee sells ads on its in-car tablet network, including via its new TikTok app distribution.

If a TikTok advertiser wants to extend to OOH media, the platform will facilitate that campaign with partners like Ivee or Loop, Page said. But those aren’t TikTok-native advertisers or ad units served by TikTok.

Other TikTok screens carry different business models. Reach TV is a network of screens in airports. There, TikTok sends a three-minute packet of entertaining posts per hour of other content.

New screens, new people

TikTok isn’t just investing in new screen distribution because someday it may turn the spigot and begin serving ads and monetizing content itself.

The product is useful for advertisers, Page said, even if TikTok isn’t serving the ads.

“Most advertisers make something very specific for TikTok,” he said. But programs like Ivee or Loop are ways for TikTok to show advertisers that ads, sponsored creator posts or even just top-end organic content they produce can be coupled with an OOH program to amplify the TikTok mobile app.

“We’re always growing this network of screens to showcase not only content, but also some really creative ways to advertise,” he said.

Although TikTok is a breakout hit, having surpassed social networks like Snapchat and Pinterest to become a major scaled player like Facebook and Instagram, the company still thinks hard about how it reaches new people.

For people who are older than 25 and haven’t tried TikTok yet, the eponymous mobile app probably isn’t going to be the first or next exposure to TikTok content. They’re more likely to see an actual stream of TikTok posts in a rideshare,  an airport, a bar, etc.

“We’re not just the singing and dancing app anymore,” Page said. “To those customers that maybe have never seen a TikTok, we’re able to showcase the mature side of TikTok.”

In that way, the new screens product is more important as a way to introduce the social network to nonusers, or even to those who are skeptical that they would find interesting or educational content on TikTok.

“That’s why we continue to do these deals,” Page said

Related Stories

Must Read

Online Advertising

The Trade Desk Says UID2 Has Now Reached ‘Critical Mass’

The Trade Desk delivered another smash earnings report. Meanwhile, Unified ID 2.0, the open-source identity initiative, has “reached a critical mass of adoption,” CEO Jeff Green told investors.

Marketers

Publicis Acquired Retail Tech With Agency Clients – And Now Those Agencies Want Out

Many of Publicis’s fastest-growing and most strategic business units – including CitrusAd, Profitero, Epsilon and Conversant – earn a large chunk of their revenue from other agencies. Is that a problem?

Adalytics

Adalytics Report Challenges Verifiers And Pubs That Claim 100% Brand-Safe Media

In the crosshairs this time: media sellers with masses of user-generated content, including movie and video review forums with unmoderated comment and discussion sections.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
antitrust case

The DOJ Wins Its Search Antitrust Case Against Google. Next Up Is Ad Tech

“Google is a monopolist.” No need to say “allegedly” anymore, because that’s a direct quote from Judge Amit Mehta’s ruling against Google and in favor of the Department of Justice.

Comic: Black Boxes
google

A Google Ads Glitch Likely Triggered A Data Breach Within Google Merchant Center

A major Google glitch caused unencrypted customer and product info to be shared between Google Merchant Center accounts for at least two weeks.

Amazon advertising

Amazon Advertising Earned $50 Billion Over The Past 12 Months, And It’s Just Getting Started

Amazon’s Advertising Services segment is delivering the dough. It generated $12.8 billion last quarter, up by a cool $2 billion year over year.

Popular

  1. Online Advertising

    The Trade Desk Says UID2 Has Now Reached ‘Critical Mass’

    The Trade Desk delivered another smash earnings report. Meanwhile, Unified ID 2.0, the open-source identity initiative, has “reached a critical mass of adoption,” CEO Jeff Green told investors.

  2. Hashing data doesn't anonymize it and regulators, including the Federal Trade Commission, consider hashed identifiers to be personal information.
    privacy regulators

    Ad Tech Companies Should Heed The FTC’s Warning About Hashing

    Not only will hashing data not anonymize it, but regulators, including the Federal Trade Commission, consider hashed identifiers to be personal information.

  3. Arielle Garcia, Director of Intelligence, Check My Ads
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    The End Of GARM Is A Reset, Not A Setback

    The decision by WFA leadership to succumb to Elon Musk’s pressure is disappointing and dangerous – but it presents an opportunity to rethink our industry’s broken approach to brand safety, writes Arielle Garcia.

  4. Technology

    Switch To First-Price Auctions Takes A Bite Out Of PubMatic’s Desktop Display Biz

    The SSP revised its full year outlook down by $10 million, due to a DSP partner adopting first-price auctions and weakness in key ad verticals. But it highlighted mobile in-app as a new key revenue stream.

  5. Zingers from Judge Amit. Mehta's ruling in the Google search antitrust case
    Google antitrust decision

    Noteworthy Nuggets From The 286-Page Search Antitrust Ruling Against Google

    In case you don’t have time to digest a 286-page legal document, we went through Judge Amit Mehta’s ruling and pulled out a few spicy nuggets for you to chew on.