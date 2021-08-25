Shopify Pushes Further Into Social Channels, As The Hunt For Online Customers Intensifies

The Channel integrations also improve advertising and marketing. Instead of scouring the web for potential new customers, there’s a very natural dynamic on social media where one new customer leads to further sales, because the brand’s page might be displayed or recommended to their close friends.
Shopify also has an analytics hub that operates across its Channel partners, so they can see where traffic and sales are coming from, Kabbara said.
A merchant can link an existing customer’s email address to the same individual making a sale on walled gardens like Facebook or YouTube. The seller needs to have already acquired that identity data with consent to use it for advertising to match it to a sale coming from social channels. Previously, it was impossible for sellers to build their own customer data based on user engagements from behind a walled garden, except through the platform’s own black box system. For example, customer that purchased on Facebook could be retargeted using Facebook’s ad platform. Now, if Shopify can connect the credit card or identity like email address to the sale, the merchant can use its own email remarketing or advertising to retarget that customer.
“Something that’s true of the largest retailers and small independent merchants right now, is the effort going on to meet customers where they are online,” Kabbara said. “And for the commerce to happen there.”
Enjoying this content?
Sign up to be an AdExchanger Member today and get unlimited access to articles like this, plus proprietary data and research, conference discounts, on-demand access to event content, and more!