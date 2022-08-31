Samsung Relaunches Samsung TV Plus, Placing Big Bets On FAST Channels

People seem to like their free TV.

Free, ad-supported TV (FAST) is growing faster than both ad-supported streaming and video on demand, according to Kantar.

To take advantage of the trend, Samsung relaunched its FAST platform, Samsung TV Plus, on Tuesday, with new content, including more channels from TV networks such as A+E and AMC.

Viewers can watch content on their Samsung smart TV, phone or tablet … and even on Samsung smart refrigerators (because forget making it all the way to the couch).

The Samsung TV Plus library now has 1,600 international and 220 US channels.

The popularity of FAST is tied to the fact that streaming has hit a saturation point where “there are too many choices for viewers to be able to afford,” said Evan Adlman, SVP of advanced advertising and digital partnerships at AMC Networks, who spoke at Samsung’s FAST platform relaunch in New York City on Tuesday.

“Content that stays ad-free is highly unsustainable,” Adlman added.

Even Netflix is embracing ads.

On the house

Video on-demand soared during the pandemic. But once subscription fatigue set in, consumers proved themselves willing to watch ads rather than spend money.

Samsung TV Plus grew its viewership hours by 100% in the past 12 months and expects to hit three billion hours by the end of the year.

While you can only access Samsung TV Plus with a Samsung device (including fridges, apparently), FAST channels otherwise have little barrier to entry – meaning no payment, log-in or download required.

In other words, they behave a lot like linear channels.

Distributors and advertisers should “treat FAST channels just as they would cable or broadcast networks,” said Mark Garner, EVP of global content sales and business development at AMC Networks.

And since FAST channels deliver as a stream, they reach audiences that have cut the cord – and those who never had one.

Most households don’t have both FAST channels and pay TV, Garner said, so FAST can help distribute content to new audiences who likely wouldn’t see it otherwise. And once someone has been exposed to new content through a FAST channel, they’re likely to continue watching a series they like on demand, Adlman said.

FAST also gives advertisers more granular audience targeting than traditional linear TV.

“Devices streaming FAST channels enable a much more personalized ad experience based on information like a user’s viewing behavior and region,” Adlman said. “Content owners and advertisers can share that anonymized data and take advantage of targeting specific households, not broad age demos.”

News it or lose it

Beyond entertainment, Samsung is also focusing on adding news to its FAST channel lineup.

News is leading local TV viewing in the US, which is why Samsung is prioritizing local news, said Andy Singer, head of content at Samsung TV Plus.

Samsung TV Plus is now available in 40 local DMAs in the US, and content partners include Scripps, Cheddar News, Bloomberg TV+ and Telemundo, among others.

Still, it’ll be a while before FAST channels hit scale and demand on par with VOD, Singer said.

It also remains to be seen how the forthcoming and highly anticipated ad-supported tiers from Netflix and Disney+ affect FAST channel consumption.