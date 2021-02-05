Magnite Acquires SpotX For An Eye-Watering $1.17 Billion

Magnite has acquired video supply-side platform SpotX from European entertainment network RTL Group for $1.17 billion.

The cash and stock deal, announced Friday morning, is part of Magnite’s vision to go big in the connected TV space. LUMA Partners advised on the transaction.

CTV is so hot that Magnite bought SpotX for more than four times the amount RTL originally paid to acquire the company. (RTL first purchased a $144 million stake in SpotX in 2014 for $144 million, later spending an additional $145 million to buy the remainder of the company in 2017.)

Magnite was able to shell out such a large sum partly because its stock has been doing really well recently – up 13% in January – giving them more financial leverage to do big deals.

The purchase price consists of $560 million in cash and $14 million shares of Magnite stock. RTL doesn’t break out SpotX’s revenue.

According to Magnite CEO Michael Barrett, the company’s vision is to build a highly scaled independent programmatic CTV and video ad platform.

Magnite (when it was still Rubicon) merged with video management platform Telaria in late 2019. Rubicon and Telaria rebranded as Magnite in June.

Together, Magnite and SpotX will rep inventory for most of the leading programmers, broadcasters and device makers, including Discovery, Disney and Hulu, Roku, Samsung, Sling TV, ViacomCBS, Vizio and WarnerMedia.

“Sellers have been calling for a scaled independent alternative to the giant companies that dominate the CTV marketplace,” Barrett said in a blog post. “Magnite wants to be that alternative.”

Connected TV was growing before the pandemic hit, but the trend has accelerated mightily over the past year. Magnite’s business is growing in lockstep.

The number of advertisers that use Magnite’s CTV audience targeting features grew by 2.5x year over year in Q3 2020, causing Magnite’s revenue to grow by more than 50% and proving strong demand for addressable advertising technology in CTV.

Tech advertisers, for example, increased their CTV spend on Magnite’s platform by 176% YoY in the third quarter. DTC brands spent 159% more on CTV campaigns with Magnite in Q3. CPG advertisers boosted their CTV spend by 86%.

Magnite expects the SpotX deal to close in the second quarter. Until then, Magnite and SpotX will continue to operate as separate, independent companies.

Magnite is scheduled to report its fourth quarter earnings on Wed., February 24.