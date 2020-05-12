Amobee Integrates With Triton Digital, Expanding Its Programmatic Audio Supply

Amobee said Tuesday it will integrate with the programmatic audio exchange Triton Digital, which aggregates supply across digital audio publishers, broadcast radio station streams and podcasts.

Amobee currently accesses digital audio supply from Pandora and Rubicon Project. But it’s the last major DSP to integrate with Triton, which already works with 30 DSPs.

“Online audio is part of the media mix of most top-tier brands,” said Benjamin Masse, managing director of market development and product strategy at Triton Digital. “It’s critical for DSPs to be connected to audio.”

Amobee is integrating with Triton as more brands buy digital audio inventory due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the amount of inventory growth happening as people stay home, audio will see a lot more growth moving forward,” said Bryan Everett, SVP of business development at Amobee.

Amobee clients can now buy and frequency cap across digital audio, podcasts, display, video, CTV and digital out of home. They can target audiences against mobile device IDs and layer on data from Amobee’s third-party data marketplace, which includes data from up to 70 partners.

Audience targeting is limited on podcasts consumed through Apple or Google, however, as their players do not pass back device IDs. But buyers can target based on geos, day parts, formats or device type.

Amobee first made programmatic audio inventory available through its DSP two years ago, when brands began asking for access to inventory from Pandora. It expanded its supply pool through Rubicon Project about a year and a half ago.

“It was baby steps,” Everett said. “We didn’t feel the need to have a glut in supply all at once.”

Amobee likes Triton Digital’s ability to operate both private and open marketplaces. The DSP accesses supply from both Rubicon and Pandora via PMPs, which can be more expensive and both difficult to set up and manage.

“It’s a true SSP that can handle both PMP and open auction marketplaces,” Everett said. “It’s a great one-stop shop.”

Amobee saw demand for programmatic audio spike late last year, but budgets have flattened since the pandemic began. The DSP expects demand to increase as advertisers’ financial situations improve, as programmatic audio is flexible and measurable. Even hard-hit categories such as travel and auto have remained active on digital audio to focus on local regions.

“Coming out of this, every dollar is going to count even more,” Everett said. “Digital audio is a pretty strong performer, so it’s something we'll be looking to pitch customers on.”