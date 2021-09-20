Oracle Fuses Together A CDP And CRM For A Lead-Gen Tool

For instance, if someone was targeted on a B2B news site, and the Unity CDP matched the advertising identity to a customer who recently reached out to Services about an account, it might trigger a “nurturing” email about upgrades or getting value out of the product. An email promotion might also be personalized with a particular customer success story, if the salesperson knows precisely what that software buyer is looking for.
The CRM is still a source of real value to B2B marketers and businesses, she said. CDPs have been the craze for the past couple of years, especially during the pandemic when many businesses invested in digital transformations. But without conferences, meetings and other events, she said, lead generation has gotten stale for sales teams. And not every company needs a CDP if they don’t collect behavioral data or much first-party data at all.
But they still need to refresh their lead-gen pipeline.
The value of a CRM and CDP can seem fairly mundane at times. Often, the use case is a slightly smarter, automated email trigger. Hardly rocket science.
But most companies still don’t sync their assorted cloud suites and enterprise services, Simmons said. Oracle Fusion must also integrate cloud platforms like Salesforce and Windows, because businesses use multiple competitive services at times. Or even if they do use a combination of Oracle products, she said, they often don’t automatically connect B2B tech like Eloqua, Oracle’s marketing automation software business, to the teams writing and publishing content, account managers or customer service, where important prospecting data still exists.
“The intent is to take the challenge out of leveraging different applications and provide something that's easy to use on top of applications that they already have,” she said.
Enjoying this content?
Sign up to be an AdExchanger Member today and get unlimited access to articles like this, plus proprietary data and research, conference discounts, on-demand access to event content, and more!