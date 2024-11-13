Home Daily News Roundup Less Personalized Ads On Meta In The EU; The Secret Service Loves Ad Tech
Daily News Roundup

Less Personalized Ads On Meta In The EU; The Secret Service Loves Ad Tech

By AdExchanger

SHARE:

When Less Is More

Meta continues to tinker with its business model as it deals with the new European regulatory environment.

Starting this week, Facebook and Instagram will give European users the option to see “less personalized ads” that are based on context as opposed to their browsing history, the WSJ reports.

On top of that, Meta is also reducing the price of its no-ads subscription by 40%, according to a company blog post.

The less personalized ads option is meant as a concession. Users have historically had to subscribe or agree to Meta’s use of data for targeted advertising to use its services.

But Meta has a warning of sorts for those who opt out of personalization: “People will see ads that they don’t find as interesting.”

Meta, meanwhile, is taking steps to preserve its campaign ROI, which could decline if ads become less personally relevant. The company, for example, will introduce what it’s calling “ad breaks,” which will come in the form of unskippable ad experiences lasting a couple of seconds.

Similar unskippable formats are common among its competitors, Meta notes, and “will help us continue to provide value to advertisers which ensures we can offer people a less personalized ads experience at no charge.”

Very gracious.

Opting Out Of Civil Rights

Government officials liberally used location-tracking software Locate X in criminal investigations dating back to 2018 – despite concerns it wouldn’t pass legal muster.

In multiple emails obtained by 404 Media via FOIA request, federal investigators – including the Secret Service, Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement – wrote they didn’t need a search warrant to use Locate X’s data. Some believed Fourth Amendment protections didn’t apply because the individuals under investigation had opted into app-based location tracking.

However, users didn’t give consent directly to Locate X, which compiles location data from other mobile apps, or to its parent company Babel Street. But whether data usage permissions extend beyond the app that a user originally granted consent to is often a murky question.

To be fair, some investigators pushed back against using Locate X. “It seems questionable that the businesses who generate these location records would provide the location information directly to the government without a warrant, but they sell it to Babel Street who then sells it to us,” one Secret Service email read.

Regardless, lawmakers are not impressed.

“The Secret Service reportedly hid behind a flimsy claim that users consented to the sale of their location data,” Senator Ron Wyden tells 404 Media, “but even back in 2022 the agency told my office it hadn’t bothered to actually verify this.”

Ready Player One

Do you know where your children are? Because it might be in the metaverse, Wired reports.

To be more specific: Kids have apparently taken over Meta’s metaverse, Horizon Worlds, as a favored virtual hangout spot. You know, the place where Mark Zuckerberg insisted all our upper torsos would be living and working circa 2021. (Avatars with feet came later. Much later.)

This trend is at least due in part to recently lowered age restrictions for Horizon Worlds – as young as 10 in the US and Canada – as well as the Meta Quest VR headset becoming more affordable.

But no doubt it’s also indicative of a lack of accessible third spaces and childcare options for American families in particular. If you’re stuck working, surely it’s safer to let your kid play pretend on the internet rather than let them run wild outside without supervision, right?

In theory, yes. In practice, not exactly. After all, it’s notoriously difficult to moderate online spaces for children, especially ones that weren’t designed for them in the first place. 

Either way, Horizon Worlds still isn’t the promised land for brand activations that many marketers were hoping the metaverse could provide. Unless you run a toy company, maybe. But even then, kids might be too busy playing tag to notice.

But Wait! There’s More!

Dow Jones wins AI licensing deals for more than 4,000 news outlets, including the AP. [Adweek

ByteDance keeps trying to make its new social app Lemon8 happen, this time by syncing with TikTok. [TechCrunch]

Netflix’s ad tier now reaches 70 million subscribers globally. [Variety

French newspapers are considering taking legal action against X for running their content without payment. [The Guardian]

NYT tech workers are “furious” with their union for ending their recent weeklong strike without getting a contract. [Brian Stelter on X]

A new update prompts users to let Microsoft Edge import their Chrome tabs and browsing data. [The Verge]

Direct Digital Holdings reported an 85% revenue decrease YOY in Q3, with Colossus SSP down 96%. [release]

You’re Hired

The Weather Company names Rohit Agarwal as its new CEO. Sheri Bachstein, who served as chief exec since 2021, will transition to president. [Axios]

Amperity appoints Tony Alika Owens as its new CEO. [release

OpenX promotes Julie Rooney to chief privacy officer. [release]

Rain the Growth Agency hires Rachel Baker as SVP, head of video investment and partnerships. [blog post]

Related Stories

Must Read

Gaming

Even Sony Needed Guidance For Its First In-Game Ad Campaign

In-game advertising is uncharted territory even for brands like Sony Electronics that consumers associate with gaming.

Comic: Always Be Paddling
Online Advertising

The Trade Desk Maintains Its High Growth Rate And Touts New Channels

“It’s hard not to be bullish about CTV when it’s both our largest channel and our fastest growing,” said The Trade Desk Founder and CEO Green during the company’s earnings report on Thursday.

Publishers

After The Election, News Corp Has Harsh Words For Advertisers Who Avoided News

News Corp’s chief exec blasted “the blatant biases of ad agencies and ad associations,” which are “boycotting certain media properties” due to “personal political prejudices.”

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Online Advertising

LiveRamp Outperforms On Earnings And Lays Out Its Data Network Ambitions

LiveRamp reported an unexpected boost to Q3 revenue, from $160 million last year to $185 million in 2024, during its quarterly call with investors on Wednesday.

Google in the antitrust crosshairs (Law concept. Single line draw design. Full length animation illustration. High quality 4k footage)
antitrust

Google And The DOJ Recap Their Cases In The Countdown To Closing Arguments

If you’re trying to read more than 1,000 pages of legal documents about the US v. Google ad tech antitrust case on Election Day, you’ve come to the right place.

Publishers

NYT’s Ad And Subscription Revenue Surge As WaPo Flails

While WaPo recently lost 250,000 subscribers due to concerns over its journalistic independence, NYT added 260,000 subscriptions in Q3 thanks largely to the popularity of its non-news offerings.

Popular

  1. Dan Larkman, Founder & CEO of Keynes Digital 
    OPINION: On TV & Video

    CPMs Are The Wrong Metrics To Prioritize In CTV Advertising

    Advertisers new to CTV tend to misunderstand performance metrics and overemphasize cost per thousand impressions (CPM) as a measure of success.

  2. AdExchanger Content Studio

    Study: Increasing App-to-Web Match Rates Could Drive Millions In Revenue For Ad Tech And Improve ROI For Brands

    One key to successful advertising is showing ads to people at just the right moment. Advertisers understand the typical smartphone user moves seamlessly between apps and websites throughout the day, and this makes showing ads on both crucial to reaching their audience.

  3. Nespresso CMO
    Marketers

    How Nespresso Measures The Online Impact Of Its Boutiques

    The physical presence of the boutique is a force multiplier for Nespresso’s marketing efforts. Like many other DTC brands (including those it shares space with at the outdoor mall), it’s using a storefront to build brand equity.

  4. Comic: Always Be Paddling
    Online Advertising

    The Trade Desk Maintains Its High Growth Rate And Touts New Channels

    “It’s hard not to be bullish about CTV when it’s both our largest channel and our fastest growing,” said The Trade Desk Founder and CEO Green during the company’s earnings report on Thursday.

  5. Comic: The Adventures Of Cookie Monster
    Chrome privacy sandbox

    The CMA Wants Updated Privacy Sandbox Commitments From Google By Next Month

    Google and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority continue their seemingly never-ending colloquy on Chrome, competition and cookies.