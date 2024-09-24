Home Daily News Roundup Open Season On False Advertising; Google’s New Hub For The Home
Daily News Roundup

Open Season On False Advertising; Google’s New Hub For The Home

By AdExchanger

SHARE:

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

The Crusts Are Off

The growth of online groceries and retail media puts new pressure on false advertising

It is not a coincidence that false advertising lawsuits have risen sharply.

For one thing, claims made on packages on a store shelf or in a TV commercial are taken seriously. In contrast, startup brands born online might use influencers, word of mouth, experiential marketing and data-driven DTC advertising – media channels where cereal and soda brands can loosely dub themselves sugar-free and nobody cares. 

When advertisers plan their retail media budgets, they might reasonably target grocery keywords like “vegan” or “no sugar added,” even if their product is not vegan or adds sugar. Some retail media networks or products like PMax, which combines shopping and search within Google, might algorithmically optimize a brand into similar placements whether they choose to or not.

Relatedly, the Smucker’s-owned brand Uncrustables is suing Chubby, a rival selling crustless peanut butter and jelly pockets. Uncrustables isn’t suing for it being a copycat, but on false advertising and defamation claims

According to the complaint, Chubby advertised itself as a healthier alternative with no added sugar and higher in protein, among other grocery-related keywords commonly used online.

Big Screened

Even for GoogleTube, there is a limit on the amount of CTV inventory the company can create.

Scratch that. If there is a limit, we haven’t scratched it.

Last week, Google confirmed a wide rollout of pause screen ads on YouTube. Brands love ’em, and you’re gonna see more of ’em. 

Then there’s Google TV, the successor product to Chromecast. It creates a new vertical tab for a sports section, as well as new tiles on the home screen, reports 9to5Google. Google’s demo slide itself features a massive “House of the Dragon” promo.

And Google has a new search guide for Freeplay, its own ad-supported package of channels, to which it can now more effectively channel new viewers who prefer not to pay for streaming services. 

All of these updates, including the pause screen ads, Google attributes to viewer experience improvements. It must be a coincidence, though, that the changes also create more inventory out of thin air, in some cases, and funnel viewers to places with more ads served by Google.

Spheres of Influence 

Brands value social influencers for their authentic relationships with followers, fans, subscribers, etc.

But during election cycles – especially this one – marketers rank brand safety above authenticity, Digiday reports.

Advertisers are more adamant than ever that the influencers they work with forego posting political content until the election season wraps. For brands, that blackout period ends in January, which mirrors the Q4 priorities of consumer brands, not the actual election.

“This is actually the first time I’ve seen brands double down as much as they have” on these demands, says Brittany Bright, founder of The Influencer League, an educational platform for creators.

These demands are hindering lucrative brand deals between advertisers and creators. One social media influencer recently lost a deal after posting a picture with Vice President Kamala Harris, for example, while another warns that even political memes can land you in trouble. 

Nowadays, creators have to choose between the two pillars of their livelihood: being authentic and making money.

But Wait, There’s More!

LinkedIn uses personal data to train AI – but who doesn’t? [Dataconomy]

Streaming services keep rolling out more of the same shows. [Marketing Brew]

Why Amazon is helping merchants sell on other sites. [The Information]

Related Stories

Must Read

Monopoly Man looks on at the DOJ vs. Google ad tech antitrust trial (comic).
Google antitrust trial

Spicy Quotes You’ll Be Quoting From The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Trial

A lot has already been said and cited during the Google ad tech antitrust trial, with more to come. Here are a few of the most notable quotables from the first two weeks.

The FTC's latest staff report has strong message for social media and streaming video platforms: Stop engaging in the "vast surveillance" of consumers.
Privacy

FTC Denounces Social Media And Video Streaming Platforms For ‘Privacy-Invasive’ Data Practices

The FTC’s latest staff report has strong message for social media and streaming video platforms: Stop engaging in the “vast surveillance” of consumers.

Publishers

Publishers Feel Seen At The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Trial

Publishers were encouraged to see the DOJ highlight Google’s stranglehold on the ad server market and its attempts to weaken header bidding.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Albert Thompson, Managing Director, Digital at Walton Isaacson
Agencies

To Cure What Ails Digital Advertising, Marketers And Publishers Must Get Back To Basics

Albert Thompson, a buy-side veteran with 20+ years of experience, weighs in on attention metrics, the value of MFA sites, brand safety backlash and how publishers can improve their inventory.

A comic depiction of Google's ad machine sucking money out of a publisher.
Google antitrust trial

DOJ vs. Google, Day Five Rewind: Prebid Reality Check, Unfair Rev Share And Jedi Blue (Sorta)

Someone will eventually need to make a Netflix-style documentary about the Google ad tech antitrust trial happening in Virginia. (And can we call it “You’ve Been Ad Served?”)

Comic: Alphabet Soup
Online Advertising

Buried DOJ Evidence Reveals How Google Dealt With The Trade Desk

In the process of the investigation into Google, the Department of Justice unearthed a vast trove of separate evidence. Some of these findings paint a whole new picture of how Google interacts and competes with its main DSP rival, The Trade Desk.

Popular

  1. Monopoly Man looks on at the DOJ vs. Google ad tech antitrust trial (comic).
    Google antitrust trial

    Spicy Quotes You’ll Be Quoting From The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Trial

    A lot has already been said and cited during the Google ad tech antitrust trial, with more to come. Here are a few of the most notable quotables from the first two weeks.

  2. CTV Roundup

    NBCU Wants To Standardize The Pain Of Creative Ad Delivery

    Getting an approved CTV ad creative ready for delivery is still a mostly manual process. Which is why NBCU is launching a new product to centralize different quality assurance checks and creative ad tech partners.

  3. Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO, Lemma
    OPINION: On TV & Video

    Selling CTV And DOOH As The Same Thing Undermines Their Value

    While CTV has emerged as a powerful and unique advertising medium, venue-based DOOH streaming is distinct and requires its own marketplace to fully realize its potential.

  4. PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    Adam Heimlich, Ad Tech Time Traveler

    If Adam Heimlich could travel back in time to alter the future of online advertising, he would go to Google’s acquisition of DoubleClick in 2007, but not necessarily to stop it.

  5. Comic: Peak RMN
    commerce

    Retailers Are Opening Themselves To Programmatic – But Will They Regret It?

    Most retailers are long past withholding their shopper data from programmatic tech. They prefer the low-hanging fruit. But was that a good decision?