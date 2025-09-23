Home Daily News Roundup Jimmy Kimmel Live(s On), No Thanks To Brands; The Case For Ad-Supported Wikipedia
Daily News Roundup

Jimmy Kimmel Live(s On), No Thanks To Brands; The Case For Ad-Supported Wikipedia

By AdExchanger

SHARE:
A cartoon showing a marketer and agency standing outside a burning house. "So, what color should we paint the walls?" Caption: Totally Brand Safe

The Chilling Effect

ABC parent Disney announced that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will return from its brief suspension on Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disney suspended the show “indefinitely” last Wednesday after Kimmel’s commentary about the murder of conservative organizer Charlie Kirk drew the Trump administration’s ire. Republican FCC Chair Brendan Carr threatened to review ABC’s broadcast license if Kimmel wasn’t held accountable.

Disney reversed course under pressure from celebrities, media personalities, politicians – including a few Republicans – and consumers threatening to cut their Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions, THR reports.

But it’s unclear to what extent advertisers pressured Disney, if at all.

Adweek reached out last week to several brands that have recently run ads on Kimmel’s show, but none opted to comment on the suspension.

One CMO who requested anonymity told Adweek that brands are trying to stay politically neutral and are afraid to express values that “don’t align with the administration.”

It’s no wonder advertisers seem scared to throw their weight around. Brands, including Bud Light, Cracker Barrel and Jaguar Land Rover, have been attacked by conservative media and President Trump himself over marketing decisions they deem to be “woke.”

Plus, advertising has become increasingly scrutinized under Trump. In June, the Republican-controlled FTC approved the OMG/IPG merger on the condition that ad agencies prohibit blocking spend to publishers based on their politics. The FTC is also investigating ad agencies and various brand safety vendors for political bias.

Enshittipedia?

Over at Tech Policy Press, Robin Berjon, principal at Supramundane Agency, a consultancy that focuses on the governance of tech, makes an interesting case for how Wikipedia could “save the internet” by incorporating ads into its business.

Berjon’s primary argument is that Wikipedia has enough scale and cultural cachet to withstand the corruption that a reliance on ad revenue has led to at similar organizations, like Google. Furthermore, Wikipedia could use its power to enact positive change on the internet, perhaps by developing its own more scrupulous, privacy-safe ad tech platform.

But this hypothetical arrangement ignores a major problem: The people who actually run the website would hate it.

Part of the reason that Wikipedia hasn’t become a “slop machine,” in Berjon’s words, is due to a vast network of mostly volunteer contributors. Rather than the Wikimedia Foundation, it’s these contributors who shape Wikipedia’s content policies, as evidenced by the recent pushbacks against misleading fundraising ads in 2022 and AI-generated summaries in 2025.

Not surprisingly, this community has been debating whether there should be ads on Wikipedia on Wikipedia. There’s a Wiki dating back to 2009 called “Funding Wikipedia through advertisements” and the “Arguments against” section is roughly double the length of the “Arguments for” section.    

As one anti-ad editor wrote on the site, “Contributor goodwill is Wikipedia’s main asset and should not be gambled with.”

Not-So-Prime Time

Google isn’t the only one in the courtroom this week.

On Monday, a civil trial kicked off in response to a 2023 FTC claim filed against Amazon. The FTC accused Amazon of tricking people into signing up for Prime “without their knowledge or consent, including by obscuring details about billing and the terms of free trials,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

And canceling Prime requires jumping through a whole bunch of hoops.

It’s a classic “dark patterns” case.

Earlier this year, the FTC almost adopted a “click-to-cancel” rule championed by former chair Lina Khan. The rule would have required companies to make canceling a membership or subscription as easy as signing up, but an appeals court struck it down days before it would have been implemented.

Even if the click-to-cancel rule had gone into effect, though, Amazon would still be claiming innocence.

A spokesperson for Amazon insisted to The Verge when the suit was filed in 2023 that “by design [Amazon makes] it clear and simple for customers to both sign up for or cancel their Prime membership.”

Maybe, maybe not. It’s in the hands of a jury now.

But Wait! There’s More!

Why in-app advertising is becoming core infrastructure for ecommerce ad ops. [AdMonsters

What we do – and don’t – know about the US-China TikTok deal. [Bloomberg

A primer on the billion-dollar infrastructure deals behind the generative AI boom. [TechCrunch]

How the Guardian is trying to bring in more American readers as AI search threatens its referral traffic. [WSJ] 

Wired, meanwhile, is also wooing subscribers – by marketing its journalists as if they were influencers. [Adweek

Bluesky is getting more aggressive about moderation, sparking concerns from marginalized communities about how these new guidelines will be enforced. [TechCrunch]

Neal Agarwal, a game developer known for parodying the experience of being online, launched a new game called “I’m Not a Robot” that aims to make Captcha bot-filtering tests fun. [The Verge]

You’re Hired!

T-Mobile names Srini Gopalan as its next CEO. [WSJ

Doug Martin is leaving General Mills to take on his new role as CMO of Wawa. [AdAge]

Entertainment company OBB Media hires agency vet James Rowe as president of its branded content studio, Bolded. [MediaPost]

Related Stories

Must Read

Chris Mufarrige, director, Bureau of Consumer Protection, FTC
Data Privacy Roundup

FTC Consumer Protection Chief: No Easy Answers On Privacy, ‘Only Trade-Offs’

Privacy isn’t black-and-white, says the FTC’s Chris Mufarrige, promising evidence-driven consumer protection cases under the Trump administration.

Publishers

How Encryption Keys Could Resolve The TID Furor

Rather than sharing universal TIDs that any DSP or curator can access, Raptive says publishers should instead share encrypted TIDs with an encryption key provided only to trusted demand-side partners.

Digital Out-Of-Home

Clear Channel Brings Mid-Flight Measurement To Its OOH Network

Clear Channel will provide advertisers weekly, mid-flight reports on outcomes driven by its inventory in order to bring OOH measurement closer to the speed of digital.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
FTC Commissioner Mark Meador speaking at the NAD's annual conference in Washington, DC on Sept. 16, 2025. (Photo: Brian O'Doherty)
Federal Trade Commission

FTC Commissioner Mark Meador: ‘No Human Society Can Long Survive Without Consumer Trust’

Keeping American kids safe in what FTC Commissioner Mark Meador calls “an increasingly complex and fast-paced technological environment” is a top priority for the agency.

Comic: "Deal ID, please."
Commerce

Amazon Expands Its Programmatic Integration With SiriusXM

On Tuesday, Amazon DSP announced an expanded integration with satellite radio company SiriusXM.

Rembrand merges with Spaceback
ad tech M&A

Omar Tawakol Is Merging His AI Startup Rembrand With Spaceback

Rembrand announced that it’s merging with creative automation startup Spaceback to build a unified AI-powered platform for “content-based” CTV, digital video and display.

Popular

  1. CTV Roundup

    Three Predictions That Everyone At CIMM Thinks Will Be Fact By 2030 (And One They Didn’t)

    What will the ad tech industry look like five years from now? The audience at CIMM’s Summit earlier this week weighed in with their predictions.

  2. Scott Young, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Transmit
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    SSPs Are Facing Extinction – And Only Bold Differentiation Can Save Them

    SSPs are staring at their own demise. And it’s because, for over a decade, SSPs have positioned themselves as agnostic platforms.

  3. PODCAST: The Big Story

    What Ad Lawyers Are Saying About AI

    Advertising using AI-doctored images could spark legal issues if the images are misleading. Plus: the commerce reckoning.

  4. Amy Marentic, CMO, Genesis Motor America
    PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    Shifting Gears, With The CMO Of Genesis Motor America

    As the newly appointed CMO of Genesis Motor America, it’s Amy Marentic’s job to raise awareness for the luxury auto brand, which is fighting for market share against more well-known incumbents in the US market. To do it, she’s analyzing the data and working on a growth strategy to reach a largely untapped demo: women. Plus: Marentic’s unique origin story, from astronaut hopeful to chief marketer.

  5. Chris Mufarrige, director, Bureau of Consumer Protection, FTC
    Data Privacy Roundup

    FTC Consumer Protection Chief: No Easy Answers On Privacy, ‘Only Trade-Offs’

    Privacy isn’t black-and-white, says the FTC’s Chris Mufarrige, promising evidence-driven consumer protection cases under the Trump administration.