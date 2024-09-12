Home Daily News Roundup DOJ Outs Ad Tech Open-Source Supporters; Jeff Green Dings The TTD TV Rumors
Daily News Roundup

DOJ Outs Ad Tech Open-Source Supporters; Jeff Green Dings The TTD TV Rumors

By AdExchanger

SHARE:

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

Open-Sourcery

Is there a secret society of socialists within programmatic?

Probably not. But there’s apparently support among ad tech leaders for advertising marketplace and auction services to be open source, or operated by the government or nonbusiness entities. 

On Day Two of the Google antitrust trial, open-source solutions were surprisingly championed by two DOJ expert witnesses – Stephanie Layser, formerly News Corp’s ad tech leader, now an AWS publisher liaison, and Eisar Lipkovitz, Google’s former VP of engineering.

In an aside prompted by Google’s attorney questioning Layser about a column she wrote for AdExchanger in 2019, Layser clarified that she felt AdX should be open-sourced as a “community asset,” not that Google should simply gift AdX to the open-source Prebid.org. But all ad servers might operate on the same protocols, more like the OpenRTB standard overseen by the IAB. 

Lipkovitz said his personal preference would be for DFP, Google’s ad server, to be a public good. “Run by the US government for all I care.” [His testimony came by transcript – h/t @RyanBarwick.]

Why? 

“To me, it’s just the plumbing of the system,” he said.

The CTV Trade

The rumor mill has been churning gossip that The Trade Desk is building its own smart TV OS.

But during a conference in London this week, TTD CEO Jeff Green was asked about plans to compete with Roku and other smart TV operating systems. He firmly denied the gossip.

“They’re wrong,” Green said. “You can see that in our partnership with Roku.”

And The Trade Desk seems to be pursuing a different role in the connected TV ecosystem, Digiday reports. Its sources suggest The Trade Desk is thinking about embedding itself within the devices that run streaming apps and generate CTV inventory (those could be smart-TV sticks or plug-ins, as well as the TV manufacturers themselves), which could reduce friction as it brings that inventory to the open web.

“We have to make certain that the supply chain of the open Internet is better than that of wall gardens,” Green elaborated. Walled gardens have shortened, simplified supply chains. And it’s an advantage. For the open web ecosystem to compete, it must stitch its supply chain more closely together. 

“We have to obsess about that,” Green said.

Listen Up

Is Facebook secretly listening to my phone’s microphone to serve me targeted ads?!

No. For sure not.

But will your car listen to your conversations to serve you ads?

The Ford Motor Company recently submitted a patent that would collect audio from conversations in a car, as well as historical location data, to tailor ads inside the vehicle. The patent application was first reported by Motor1, a car news site.

“The ideas described within a patent application should not be viewed as an indication of our business or product plans,” a Ford spokesperson tells The Record, a cybersecurity news site. 

According to the patent application, different ads might be selected when the carmaker knows a driver is on a long trip, is in traffic, or even is going to a medical care facility. Ford says the system might also make suggestions or serve ads by picking up a driver’s destination from what someone said in the car.

But Wait, There’s More!

Google is adding Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine function to its search results. [Search Engine Journal

Apple is taking a bigger bite out of the creator economy – and it’s ticking off influencers. [Business Insider]

42 state attorneys general demand a Surgeon General warning label for social media apps. [CNN]

Taylor Swift specifically cites “fears of AI” misinformation in her Kamala Harris endorsement. [TechCrunch

InMobi raises $100 million in debt financing for AI acquisitions as it seeks an IPO next year. [TechCrunch]

Related Stories

Must Read

Platforms

Google Ads Will Now Use A Trusted Execution Environment By Default

Confidential matching uses a TEE built on Google Cloud infrastructure to create an isolated computing environment for ad targeting and measurement. It will now be the default setting for all uses of advertiser first-party data in Customer Match.

In 2019, Google moved to a first-price auction and also ceded its last look advantage in AdX, in part because it had to. Most exchanges had already moved to first price.
Programmatic

Unraveling The Mystery Of PubMatic’s $5 Million Loss From A “First-Price Auction Switch”

PubMatic’s $5 million loss from DV360’s bidding algorithm fix earlier this year suggests second-price auctions aren’t completely a thing of the past.

A comic version of former News Corp executive Stephanie Layser in the courtroom for the DOJ's ad tech-focused trial against Google in Virginia.
Google antitrust trial

The DOJ vs. Google, Day Two: Tales From The Underbelly Of Ad Tech

Day Two of the Google antitrust trial in Alexandria, Virginia on Tuesday was just as intensely focused on the intricacies of ad tech as on Day One.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
A comic depicting Judge Leonie Brinkema's view of the her courtroom where the DOJ vs. Google ad tech antitrust trial is about to begin. (Comic: Court Is In Session)
Google antitrust trial

Your Day One Recap: DOJ vs. Google Goes Deep Into The Ad Tech Weeds

It’s not often one gets to hear sworn witnesses in federal court explain the intricacies of header bidding under oath. But that’s what happened during the first day of the Google ad tech-focused antitrust case in Virginia on Monday.

Comic: What Else? (Google, Jedi Blue, Project Bernanke)
Google antitrust

Project Cheat Sheet: A Rundown On All Of Google’s Secret Internal Projects, As Revealed By The DOJ

What do Hercule Poirot, Ben Bernanke, Star Wars and C.S. Lewis have in common? If you’re an ad tech nerd, you’ll know the answer immediately.

shopping cart
Commerce Media

The Wonderful Brand Discusses Testing OOH And Online Snack Competition

Wonderful hadn’t done an out-of-home (OOH) marketing push in more than 15 years. That is, until a week ago, when it began a campaign across six major markets to promote its new no-shell pistachio packs.

Popular

  1. A comic version of former News Corp executive Stephanie Layser in the courtroom for the DOJ's ad tech-focused trial against Google in Virginia.
    Google antitrust trial

    The DOJ vs. Google, Day Two: Tales From The Underbelly Of Ad Tech

    Day Two of the Google antitrust trial in Alexandria, Virginia on Tuesday was just as intensely focused on the intricacies of ad tech as on Day One.

  2. A comic depicting Judge Leonie Brinkema's view of the her courtroom where the DOJ vs. Google ad tech antitrust trial is about to begin. (Comic: Court Is In Session)
    Google antitrust trial

    Your Day One Recap: DOJ vs. Google Goes Deep Into The Ad Tech Weeds

    It’s not often one gets to hear sworn witnesses in federal court explain the intricacies of header bidding under oath. But that’s what happened during the first day of the Google ad tech-focused antitrust case in Virginia on Monday.

  3. In 2019, Google moved to a first-price auction and also ceded its last look advantage in AdX, in part because it had to. Most exchanges had already moved to first price.
    Programmatic

    Unraveling The Mystery Of PubMatic’s $5 Million Loss From A “First-Price Auction Switch”

    PubMatic’s $5 million loss from DV360’s bidding algorithm fix earlier this year suggests second-price auctions aren’t completely a thing of the past.

  4. PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    Talking Advanced Audiences With NBCU’s Alison Levin

    Advanced audience targeting is perhaps the most significant change in TV ad buying structures, says Alison Levin, NBCUniversal’s president of advertising and partnerships, on this week’s episode of AdExchanger Talks.

  5. Jana Jakovljevic, SVP of Partnerships at Cognitiv
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    Why Standardization Is Wrong For Attention Metrics

    If attention is treated like viewability 2.0, high or low attention could become a blanket requirement for a campaign and hinder performance.