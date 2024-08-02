Home CTV Roku Taps The Trade Desk’s UID2 To Draw In New Demand
CTV

Roku Taps The Trade Desk’s UID2 To Draw In New Demand

By

SHARE:

Roku continues to chase programmatic demand.

Roku announced an integration with The Trade Desk’s UID 2.0 identifier to attract new buyers and “increase monetization per account” by improving ad targeting, said Roku CEO Anthony Wood during the company’s earnings call Thursday.

Roku’s total revenue last quarter grew 14% year over year to $968 million, while platform revenue, which includes ad sales and streaming distribution, grew 11% YOY to $824 million. But average revenue per user, a key indicator of streaming profitability, was flat YOY at $40.68. Roku’s ARPU is flat because it’s growing its international account base while some of its ad monetization efforts are still in early stages, Wood said.

Roku has recently been integrating with more demand-side platforms while trying to monetize its home screen with new ad placements for brands of all verticals, not just media and entertainment. Both efforts are a way to reach new demand, Wood said.

UID2, he said, is the next step in Roku’s streaming monetization strategy.

Roku tries UID2

And the UID2 integration comes at a strategic point in Roku’s growth in scale now that Roku has started making its own smart TVs.

Roku first started manufacturing its own line of TV devices in 2023, and announced a new model earlier this year. Roku didn’t disclose how many new TV devices it has sold, but revenue from device sales (which include smart remotes) spiked 39% YOY in Q2. And typically, smart TV makers with an ads business don’t see double-digit increases in their hardware sales growth (or any increase at all, for that matter). But for Roku, this jump was “driven by the expansion of retail distribution of Roku-branded TVs,” said CFO Dan Jedda during Thursday’s earnings call.

Roku added 2 million household accounts last quarter, bringing its total to 83.6 million. And advertisers can match these Roku accounts with UID2 identifiers to target their audience on Roku.

By adding UID2, Roku advertisers will be able to “achieve more precise targeting,” said Charlie Collier, president of Roku Media. And Roku advertisers who want to use UID2 can use the Roku Exchange, a more direct, data-enriched path between Roku supply and programmatic demand launched in June. Roku Exchange is integrated with an array of DSPs, including The Trade Desk.

Roku’s new integration with The Trade Desk is only a couple of months old, Collier said, but “we’re pleased with the progress and we think this will continue to drive demand [to Roku].”

Related Stories

Must Read

Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
commerce

Criteo Touts Its Agency And Walled Garden Partners

Q2 was relatively ho-um for Criteo. Its revenue ticked up by just 1%, although the company did move from a net loss of $2 million in the year-ago quarter to a $28 million profit.

Commerce Media

The Biggest CPGs Face New Pressures To Increase Ads While Somehow Spending Less

In the past couple of weeks, many of the world’s biggest CPG and grocery store brands have reported their latest earnings. One thing is clear: CPG brands are under pressure by retailers to squeeze their margins, lower prices and spend more on ads.

Online Advertising

DoubleVerify Breaks The Moat And Storms The Social Castle

What do Pepsi, Ulta Beauty and AB InBev have in common? A year ago, they were Moat clients. Now they’re in DoubleVerify’s camp.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Cookie caption contest (we've got until 2024, folks)
Privacy Sandbox

Vendors Like RTB House And Raptive Bought Into The Privacy Sandbox. Do They Feel Burned?

For some, Chrome’s news that it’s keeping third-party cookies was a moment of vindication. But was it a cruel blow to partners that tested the Privacy Sandbox in good faith?

Comic: Surveillance Advertising
Commerce Media

The FTC Orders Companies To Disclose Info On “Surveillance Pricing”

The FTC is ordering data from eight companies, which Commissioner Lina Khan describes as part of a “shadowy ecosystem of pricing middlemen,” in pursuit of visibility into “surveillance pricing.”

Privacy Theater
alphabet

Alphabet Earnings Earn A Shrug From Investors, But Nobody Else Can Keep Up

Alphabet is so big that, even when it’s growing slowly – YouTube, for example, disappointed with a lower-than-expected growth rate – it’s still outpacing competitors.

Popular

  1. ad tech M&A

    Outbrain Acquires Teads From Altice For $1 Billion

    The rumors are true: Outbrain will acquire Teads, the SSP and video monetization company owned by European telco Altice. The acquisition ends advanced talks, first reported in July, between the two companies.

  2. Online Advertising

    DoubleVerify Breaks The Moat And Storms The Social Castle

    What do Pepsi, Ulta Beauty and AB InBev have in common? A year ago, they were Moat clients. Now they’re in DoubleVerify’s camp.

  3. connected TV

    Innovid Wants To Solve CTV’s Most Annoying Issue

    TV measurement platform Innovid has a new frequency management product that manages frequency caps across connected TV, mobile and desktop, including display and audio.

  4. Platforms

    Reddit Acquires Memorable AI To Build Its Version of Google PMax

    The acquisition puts Reddit in a better position to compete with Google, Meta, Amazon and TikTok, which all built or expanded their AI creative generation and optimization tools within the past year.

  5. CTV

    Former SpotX CEO Mike Shehan Returns To Ad Tech As Telly’s First CRO

    Investor, industry veteran and former SpotX CEO Mike Shehan returns from the ad tech sidelines to join the C-suite at Telly, a startup that gives away free TVs in exchange for viewer data.