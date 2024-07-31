Home CTV Innovid Wants To Solve CTV’s Most Annoying Issue
connected TV

Innovid Wants To Solve CTV’s Most Annoying Issue

By

SHARE:

It’s not your imagination – ad repetition is getting worse on streaming.

One big reason why is that many agencies use multiple demand-side platforms with different specialties. And as more streaming inventory goes programmatic, supply paths cross, and DSPs can only manage the media they’re buying.

For example, the Trade Desk can’t manage frequency caps for the portion of a client’s budget going to Google’s DV360 and vice versa.

To help give media buyers more control, TV measurement platform Innovid announced a new frequency management product on Wednesday that manages frequency caps across connected TV, mobile and desktop, including display and audio.

Harmony Frequency is the second product to come out of Innovid’s Harmony Initiative, which is a suite of tools designed to address the lingering pain points of CTV advertising. The first product, Harmony Direct, was dedicated to supply-path optimization.

Harmony Frequency is in beta, and Innovid expects to make it generally available later this year.

Figuring out frequency management

Meanwhile, overfrequency remains “the number one issue on CTV,” said Innovid CEO Zvika Netter.

Serving the same ad to the same person too many times is not only wasteful; it limits an advertiser’s ability to reach new and prospective customers.

Typically, managing reach and frequency across multiple DSPs means doing so at the publisher level. DSPs alone have a limited view into a publisher’s total ad avails, said Adam Roodman, SVP of product strategy and management at Yahoo DSP, which has been beta testing Innovid’s frequency product since early July.

But publisher-level campaign management is “not as sophisticated as having the actual audience segments,” Roodman said. It’s also far less efficient than giving media buyers access to ad exposure data from publishers and multiple DSPs in one place.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Comic: Black Boxes
Daily News Roundup

A Black Box, But Show Me What’s Inside; A Scrape You Can’t Bandage

This is the problem that Innovid wants to address.

Innovid, which has an ad server and is integrated with most of the major TV programmers, matches its identity graph to impression delivery data from publishers and DSPs. Based on that information, Innovid can tell buyers which households in their target audience are overexposed or underexposed so they can move spend accordingly. A brand, for example, might choose to serve more impressions to a household that has only seen an ad once, rather than a household that has already seen it five times, Netter said.

Innovid gives buyers this information before they bid on supply so they can maximize reach and frequency according to a client’s campaign targets, he said. Innovid can only do this through integrations with DSPs, Netter added, because Innovid itself doesn’t deal in ad buying.

While it’s too early to share results of the beta test, Netter said Innovid is seeing “very high interest” from both brands and agencies.

Although Innovid declined to name other DSPs in the beta program, the company did say that 11 advertisers are considering testing the product, including pharma, telco, auto and fast-food brands.

From the DSP perspective, better reach and frequency management is one of the biggest determining factors of a brand’s return on investment, Roodman said. If advertisers have more control, they can shift spend to underexposed households – rather than hitting the same ones over and over.

And the more confidence buyers and brands have that frequency is manageable on CTV, Roodman said, the more streaming media dollars they’ll consider investing programmatically.

Related Stories

Must Read

Cookie caption contest (we've got until 2024, folks)
Privacy Sandbox

Vendors Like RTB House And Raptive Bought Into The Privacy Sandbox. Do They Feel Burned?

For some, Chrome’s news that it’s keeping third-party cookies was a moment of vindication. But was it a cruel blow to partners that tested the Privacy Sandbox in good faith?

Comic: Surveillance Advertising
Commerce Media

The FTC Orders Companies To Disclose Info On “Surveillance Pricing”

The FTC is ordering data from eight companies, which Commissioner Lina Khan describes as part of a “shadowy ecosystem of pricing middlemen,” in pursuit of visibility into “surveillance pricing.”

Privacy Theater
alphabet

Alphabet Earnings Earn A Shrug From Investors, But Nobody Else Can Keep Up

Alphabet is so big that, even when it’s growing slowly – YouTube, for example, disappointed with a lower-than-expected growth rate – it’s still outpacing competitors.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Comic: What's your pick?
Chrome third-party cookies

Google Says It Won't Deprecate Cookies In Chrome After All (?!)

You read that headline right: Google is seriously considering scrapping its plans to deprecate third-party cookies in Chrome. Instead, it’s proposing some kind of TBD opt-out tool for third-party cookies.

Comic: An ID Bridge Too Far?
Online Advertising

Programmatic Companies Wrestle With ID Bridging And What Counts As Fraud

In January, the Chrome browser removed third-party cookies for 1% of users, to facilitate testing of the Privacy Sandbox –  and a new controversy was born.

Commerce Media

It’s Open Season On SaaS As Brands Confront Their Own Subscription Fatigue

For CFOs and CEOs, we’ve entered a kind of open hunting season on martech SaaS.

Popular

  1. Comic: "They don't taste as good as they used to."
    Online Advertising

    Google Says It’s Still Figuring Out How A Cookie Opt-In Model Will Work

    Google is still figuring out what a cookie opt-in or opt-out model would look like — and how it would affect development and adoption for the Chrome Privacy Sandbox.

  2. CTV

    Former SpotX CEO Mike Shehan Returns To Ad Tech As Telly’s First CRO

    Investor, industry veteran and former SpotX CEO Mike Shehan returns from the ad tech sidelines to join the C-suite at Telly, a startup that gives away free TVs in exchange for viewer data.

  3. Amanda Martin, CRO at Mediavine
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    The Cookie Conundrum Proves Google Couldn’t Collaborate In The Sandbox

    By reversing its position on third-party cookie deprecation, Google’s is acknowledging its inability to effectively execute its plans for the Privacy Sandbox. It’s time Google commits to competing with the rest of the industry rather than dictating terms. 

  4. Daily News Roundup

    Winning Big By Going Small; Platforms Try Outsourcing Ad Sales To Pubs

    MiQ is acquiring PathLabs, a platform for independent agencies. Plus, Pinterest and LinkedIn are trying to get included in more media plans.

  5. Cookie caption contest (we've got until 2024, folks)
    Privacy Sandbox

    Vendors Like RTB House And Raptive Bought Into The Privacy Sandbox. Do They Feel Burned?

    For some, Chrome’s news that it’s keeping third-party cookies was a moment of vindication. But was it a cruel blow to partners that tested the Privacy Sandbox in good faith?