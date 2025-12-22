Home Daily News Roundup Programmatic’s Transparency Problem; ChatGPT Backs Into An SDK
Daily News Roundup

Programmatic’s Transparency Problem; ChatGPT Backs Into An SDK

By AdExchanger

SHARE:
Comic: The Wrong Side Of The Tracks

Wrong Party

Third-party ad tech has always struggled with a painful dichotomy. 

Some consider it unworkably opaque and untrustworthy, yet direct competitors for ad dollars – namely, Google, Meta and Amazon – continue to win budgets despite their lack of transparency.

For instance, agency buyers are shifting spend away from The Trade Desk’s OpenPath sell-side integration, Digiday reports, because advertisers can’t clearly see how much of their budgets are taken up by tech and data fees.

“We have to be transparent upstream for the way we run media,” one indie agency exec said at a recent Digiday event.

“There’s not a ton of visibility,” said another who tested OpenPath this year and has since sworn it off.

On the other hand, these same agencies almost certainly buy media via platform products like Google’s Performance Max, Meta Advantage+ Shopping Campaigns and Amazon Performance+.

Meanwhile, third-party programmatic gets tarred by web-wide issues like MFA content – but that’s because they share their files. Yet the platform products account for 90% of MFA ad spend. Go figure.

History is written by the winners. 

What’s Appening?

Sam Altman is not a fan of ads. 

Even though he’s admitted that they “don’t always suck” (high praise), they clearly aren’t his first choice for monetization.

Instead, ChatGPT is launching its own app store.

This isn’t completely out of left field. Back in October, ChatGPT introduced integrations with major apps – including Expedia, Spotify and Zillow – so users could take advantage of the app-based services directly within chats.

The ChatGPT Apps SDK, which is still in beta, “provides a toolkit for developers looking to create new experiences for ChatGPT users,” as TechCrunch reports. Developers can then submit apps to OpenAI’s developer program, which will start approving apps in 2026.

It’s not clear whether ordering groceries or creating a slide deck within ChatGPT (rather than within the app’s native environment) has any benefit for consumers other than saving them a button click or two.

But that’s not the point. The purpose here, TechCrunch notes, is simply to give users “more reasons to use the app and stay on it.”

Springering To Action

German publishing giant Axel Springer is eagerly scouring for digital “new gold.”

“We are ready to move,” CEO Mathias Döpfner tells The Wall Street Journal

M&A advisors in Berlin and New York City are on the hunt for potential flagship digital media properties, he says, as well as American or Israeli tech companies that focus on advertising, storytelling or subscription services.

“The priorities are the new media properties of the future that we can either launch organically or we can acquire,” Döpfner told the Journal in an interview earlier this year. 

The problem is that there’s not much gold in them thar hills. 

Axel Springer acquired Business Insider, Politico, Morning Brew and Emarketer, but hasn’t made a splashy move in around five years. There just aren’t that many new media flagships left out there anymore. The once-vaunted BuzzFeed has slipped into penny stock territory, and Vice is in disrepair, now owned by private equity investors. 

TechCrunch was an informal target, and Axel Springer has also considered acquiring popular podcasts or a podcast network. But to no avail.

Döpfner says he wants to buy a journalism outlet, in particular. It’s just hard to find something new in digital news that also has growth prospects.

But Wait! There’s More

At least hating on the AI moratorium has Republicans and Democrats coming together for once? [The Verge]

Shareholders accuse DoubleVerify of hiding how AI-related bot fraud and rival platforms were hurting its business and increasing undisclosed risks. [The D&O Diary blog]

Looking back on the biggest data breaches of 2025. [TechCrunch]

On the internet, fake reviews might be a problem, but real reviews are also an issue. [WSJ]

TikTok’s new US owners won’t control key parts of the business, according to a leaked memo. [Business Insider]

Related Stories

Must Read

CTV

Lionsgate Enters The Ads Biz With An Exclusive Ad Server

The film and TV studio Lionsgate has chosen Comcast’s FreeWheel as its exclusive ad server to help manage and sell the growing volume of ad inventory Lionsgate creates with new FAST channels.

Layoffs
Platforms

The Trade Desk Lays Off Staff One Year After Its Last Major Reorg

The Trade Desk is cutting its workforce. A company spokesperson confirmed the news with AdExchanger. The layoffs affect less than 1% of the company.

Social Media

A Co-Founder Of DraftKings Wants To Help Creators Monetize Content

One of the DraftKings founders now leads HardScope, parent of FaZe Clan, aiming to bring FaZe’s content and distribution magic to creators beyond gaming.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Platforms

APIs Have Had Their Moment, But MCPs Reign Supreme In The Agentic Era

On Tuesday, Infillion launched fully agentic media execution platform built on MCP, marking a shift from the programmatic to the agentic era.

Marketers

Albertsons Launches New Off-Site Click-to-Cart Tech

The grocery chain Albertson’s is trying to reduce the time and number of clicks it takes to add an item to an online shopping cart. It’s new click-to-cart product should help.

CTV

Pinterest Acquires CTV Startup TvScientific (Didn’t CTV That Coming)

Looks like Pinterest has its eyes – or its pins, rather – fixed on connected TV.

Popular

  1. Ikkjin Ahn, CEO & co-founder, Moloco
    PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    From Hype To Hyperscale In AI

    AI hype is everywhere, but Moloco CEO Ikkjin Ahn says the real winners in ad tech will be those who can move beyond flashy demos and harness AI at true hyperscale.

  2. audio

    Broadcast Radio Is Now Available Through DSPs

    Viant struck a deal with IHeartMedia and its Triton Digital advertising platform that will make IHeart’s broadcast radio inventory available through Viant’s DSP.

  3. Layoffs
    Platforms

    The Trade Desk Lays Off Staff One Year After Its Last Major Reorg

    The Trade Desk is cutting its workforce. A company spokesperson confirmed the news with AdExchanger. The layoffs affect less than 1% of the company.

  4. CTV

    Lionsgate Enters The Ads Biz With An Exclusive Ad Server

    The film and TV studio Lionsgate has chosen Comcast’s FreeWheel as its exclusive ad server to help manage and sell the growing volume of ad inventory Lionsgate creates with new FAST channels.

  5. Kurt Donnell, President and CEO of Freestar
    OPINION: The Sell Sider

    The Open Internet Can Still Win If Buyers and Sellers Unite Around Radical Transparency

    Unauthorized ID stuffing, rampant reselling and misaligned signals inflict incredible damage on the programmatic ecosystem. If publishers want to compete with the walled gardens, we must raise our standards. 