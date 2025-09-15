Home Daily News Roundup Endless Antitrust; Third-Party Sellers Lose Their Party Invites
Daily News Roundup

Endless Antitrust; Third-Party Sellers Lose Their Party Invites

By AdExchanger

SHARE:

Antitrust The Process

The Federal Trade Commission is probing Google and Amazon over the transparency – or lack thereof – in their respective search businesses, Bloomberg reports. The examination will focus on whether they misled advertisers about ad pricing and placements.

In the case of Google, the probe could stem from the DOJ’s antitrust suit against Google over search. During the trial, it came out Google had a penchant for raising and lowering search rates as needed to meet quarterly benchmarks. In a bit of legal discovery, former Google ad leader Jerry Dischler offhandedly referred to the practice as “shaking the cushions.”

Now, the FTC is wondering how Google could turn those knobs up or down without advertisers realizing.

Amazon, meanwhile, is facing fresh scrutiny while still managing the fallout from an earlier FTC antitrust suit, per Bloomberg’s sources. During a former investigation, the commission said it had reason to believe Amazon had deliberately skewed search results to favor sponsored ads, effectively coercing sellers into buying ads.

Disauthorized

Speaking of Amazon, it appears to be rethinking its seller categories as it weighs sales against the ad revenue those sellers drive – and Walmart seems to be doing the same.

In July, Walmart made a quiet but important change for the sellers of certain cosmetics and beauty brands. They were informed that, moving forward, Walmart will allow only authorized sellers.

Shortly after this update, and during an unrelated interview, Walmart’s VP of beauty, Vinima Shekhar, told Business of Fashion that beauty and makeup customers are a priority.

Two-thirds of Walmart’s younger shoppers are beauty product buyers, and more than 70% of those earn more than $100,000 per year. Women under 40 and those earning $100,000 are “actually our fastest-growing cohorts,” Shekhar said.

Meanwhile, Amazon just informed third-party sellers of some electronics – including top brands such as Samsung, Dyson, Canon, Philips, HP, Sony and Panasonic – that they’ll need to start sharing extra proof their branded products come from authorized suppliers, Ecommerce News reports.

That policy – for now, at least – only applies across European countries.

Not Jazzed With Taz

Taz Patel, Perplexity’s former ad chief, left the company after a mere nine months – and it appears he disappeared in a puff of smoke.

Although, how serious are (or were) Perplexity’s ad ambitions? It’s an open question. 

One exec tells Digiday that his agency opted to work with Perplexity on behalf of three different clients, but were never – over a four-month period – able to set up a meeting.

This wasn’t a unique experience. Two holdco execs say they had trouble getting a hold of anyone on Perplexity’s ad team.

Perplexity worked with a limited set of clients when its ad business launched last year, but “the window never really widened,” Digiday reports.

Jesse Dwyer, Perplexity’s head of communications, tells Digiday that the team plans to experiment with a small group of advertisers over the next few years to better understand best practices for marketing as AI adoption accelerates.

“Nothing has changed in our plans or operations,” he adds.

One client speculates that Perplexity “just might be ghosting the whole industry right now, because they have no clue.”

But Wait! There’s More!

Stagwell, the agency holdco led by vocal Trump supporter Mark Penn, has aligned itself with conservative partners and clients, including Palantir and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Now, Stagwell walks a fine line between its leader’s politics, its employees and public sentiment. [Adweek]

Kendall Dickieson: How to be a “social-first” brand. [blog]

Microsoft and OpenAI have reached a tentative partnership deal. [The Information]

Agentic commerce is a mirage. [Mobile Dev Memo]

CMOs and CFOs should be working toward the same goals. [Harvard Business Review]

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

Related Stories

Must Read

Rembrand merges with Spaceback
ad tech M&A

Omar Tawakol Is Merging His AI Startup Rembrand With Spaceback

Rembrand announced that it’s merging with creative automation startup Spaceback to build a unified AI-powered platform for “content-based” CTV, digital video and display.

A comic depicting people in suits setting money on fire as a reference to incrementality: as in, don't set your money on fire!
Commerce

Retail Media Is Starting To Come To Grips With The Fact That We All Know Nothing

Retail media is entering what might be called its Socratic phase. The closer we to get to understanding an ad campaign’s real impact and business results, the clearer it is that we have no idea how this thing works.

Meta Reels trending ads
Platforms

Meta Has New Tools For Brand And Performance Goals, With A Focus On AI (Of Course)

Meta is rolling out Reels trending ads, value rules beyond just conversions, upgrades to Threads and pixel-free landing page optimization.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
Commerce

Google Search Ads 360 Adds Criteo As First On-Site Retail Media Supply Partner

Criteo announced a partnership with Google Search Ads 360 (SA360), Google’s enterprise search advertising platform, making Criteo the first third-party vendor to integrate with Google for on-site retail media supply.

Publishers

Minute Media’s Latest Acquisition Brings Automated Content Creation To Its Online Sports Video Network

As display falters, Minute Media is acquiring AI tech that cuts longer-form video content and full-length games into bite-size clips.

Platforms

With GAM Going Direct To Buyers, SPO Is The New Normal

GAM’s dinner with ad agencies sparked speculation that Google is preparing to spin off its bundled SSP and ad server as a remedy to its ad tech monopoly. But Google says it’s just part of the trend of SSPs going direct to buyers.

Popular

  1. CTV Roundup

    What’s Next for Streamr.ai Now That It’s Been Acquired By Magnite?

    On Tuesday, Magnite announced it had acquired Streamr.ai, which specializes in developing AI-generated assets for small businesses to use in their CTV campaigns.

  2. A comic depicting people in suits setting money on fire as a reference to incrementality: as in, don't set your money on fire!
    Commerce

    Retail Media Is Starting To Come To Grips With The Fact That We All Know Nothing

    Retail media is entering what might be called its Socratic phase. The closer we to get to understanding an ad campaign’s real impact and business results, the clearer it is that we have no idea how this thing works.

  3. Keren Shlush, Head of Marketing, Zoomd
    OPINION: On TV & Video

    From Branding To Action: Best Practices For Using QR Codes In Performance CTV

    Concrete findings on how effective QR codes are at driving ad interactions are now available, and some industry best practices are emerging.

  4. Paul Bannister, Chief Strategy Officer, Raptive
    OPINION: The Sell Sider

    Transaction IDs Can Reduce Auction Duplication, But A Fair Market Requires Some Duplication

    Transaction IDs can benefit the ecosystem, but not if they result in information asymmetry. Solutions need to be found that reduce bad duplication but do not reduce bid density.

  5. Chris Paquette, CEO & founder, DeepIntent
    private equity

    Health Care DSP DeepIntent Sells $637 Million Majority Stake To PE Firm Vitruvian Partners

    Private equity firm Vitruvian Partners backs DeepIntent with $637 million bet on programmatic privacy-compliant health care ads.