Home CTV Roundup How Expedia’s TV And Digital Teams Became Travel Buddies
Advertiser

How Expedia’s TV And Digital Teams Became Travel Buddies

By

SHARE:

Contrary to popular stereotypes about couch potatoes, watching TV can be a great jumping-off point for planning a vacation.

Travel company Expedia calls this phenomenon “set-jetting,” which is when people travel specifically to visit the filming locations for popular shows – like Taormina, Italy, for “White Lotus” Season 2 or Daejeon, South Korea, for “Squid Game.”

I’m no stranger to this phenomenon myself. My husband and I took a trip to Europe last year after watching Netflix’s “Cunk on Earth,” having been inspired to visit the birthplace of the 1989 Belgian techno anthem “Pump Up the Jam.”

(If that sentence made no sense to you, please click the link. And watch the show, too. You’re welcome.)

But back to Expedia: This set-jetting phenomenon means TV advertising and, more specifically, CTV advertising is a natural fit to promote its service.

“We can be present right at that point of inspiration,” Kieran Winstone-Gillman, Expedia’s global media investment director, tells me.

From IO to PG to PMP

As his title suggests, Winstone-Gillman, who’s based in the UK, leads the team responsible for digital media investments across all global markets, while another team in the US typically handles traditional broadcast media buys.

Over the last few years, collaboration across both teams has allowed Expedia to significantly improve its CTV measurement and outcomes.

For example, Expedia would previously negotiate upfronts with five to six key network vendors, then implement those buys using insertion orders (IOs).

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Don’t Hate, Collaborate; Getting Closure On Disclosures

But in 2022, according to Winstone-Gillman, Expedia “saw the opportunity to think a bit more holistically” about media optimization, particularly as its network partners, such as Paramount, Disney and NBC, also began increasing their programmatic capabilities.

The transition came in two phases. First, Expedia worked with The Trade Desk and other partners to migrate their IO buys to programmatic guaranteed (PG) buys so Expedia could see its CTV investments alongside other channels and get more insight into how customers were converting.

Then, Expedia shifted from PG to private marketplace (PMP) deals, which maintain the “fixed nature of the upfront deals,” Winstone-Gillman says, but with more granular platform capabilities to handle audience suppression, optimize for frequency capping across partners and achieve household reach.

Cross-team collaboration

The result? Expedia’s household reach on CTV channels has almost doubled in the US, and cost per acquisition is down as much as 26%.

Using The Trade Desk’s UID2 identifier, Expedia has also proven that CTV as a first impression can drive the effectiveness of other channels, including display online, video and audio.

“It’s helping to prove the hypothesis that growing our reach is having a significant impact on driving business results as well,” says Winstone-Gillman.

But the biggest measure of success, at least for Winstone-Gillman, is the way in which Expedia’s digital and TV teams, which used to operate separately, have been able to collaborate and learn from one another.

“We’ve worked hand in hand across our digital team and our TV buying team,” he says. “Both now have adopted skill sets that would have been siloed.”

Wanna continue the conversation? Need someone to gush about Philomena Cunk with? Drop me a line at [email protected].

Related Stories

Must Read

Programmatic

Discover Wiped Out MFA Spend By Following These Four Basic Steps

By implementing the anti-MFA playbook detailed in the ANA’s November report, brands were able to reduce the portion of their programmatic budgets going to made-for-advertising sites to about 1%.

Welcome to the Cookie Complaint Department
Chrome privacy sandbox

PAAPI Could Be As Effective For Retargeting As Third-Parties Cookies, Study Finds

There’s been plenty of mudslinging in and around the Chrome Privacy Sandbox. But the Protected Audiences API (PAAPI) maybe ain’t so bad, according to researchers at Boston University.

Gaming

The In-Game Ad Market is Expanding, One SDK At A Time

In-game ad platform Gadsme released a new SDK for non-Unity game engines. It’s the latest example of in-game ad platforms expanding SDK support in a quest for more premium inventory.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Publishers

What Publishers Need To Know About Floor Pricing

At Tuesday’s Prebid Summit, a panel of publisher and pub tech execs shared tips for how publishers can get the most out their flooring strategies.

Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
AdExchanger Commerce

Why Mondelez Piloted A Shopper Marketing Test Between Albertsons And Fetch

“I always said, I think we need to change our title, because it’s not the old school shopper marketing,” said Anne Martin, director of shopper marketing for Mondelez International, which owns Oreo, Ritz, and a variety of other snacks.

Brand Safety

Forget The FUD, Now DoubleVerify Wants Advertisers To Get Back Into The News

Even brand safety companies think news blocking has gone too far. DV is exploring ways to help advertisers support legitimate news and just hired its first-ever head of news.

Popular

  1. Welcome to the Cookie Complaint Department
    Chrome privacy sandbox

    PAAPI Could Be As Effective For Retargeting As Third-Parties Cookies, Study Finds

    There’s been plenty of mudslinging in and around the Chrome Privacy Sandbox. But the Protected Audiences API (PAAPI) maybe ain’t so bad, according to researchers at Boston University.

  2. AdExchanger Content Studio

    Streaming Reach Is Still No Match For Linear

    In the age of streaming services, it’s easy to overlook the enduring power of linear TV. But even though platforms like Netflix and Hulu have captured a significant portion of the market, traditional television still reaches a massive and valuable audience.

  3. Daniel Avshalom, VP Media, Zoomd
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    Advertisers, Brace Yourselves: The Era Of Paid, Ad-Free Social Media Is Here

    With the growing number of social media users paying for a premium and often ad-free service, how can marketers engage these audiences?

  4. Comic: The Attribution Game
    AdExchanger Commerce

    Learning To Love And Let Go Of Attribution Models

    Here’s an uncomfortable question for any data-driven advertiser: Is there a good way to measure and attribute marketing campaigns?

  5. Eb Adeyeri, VP Paid Social & Partnerships at Jellyfish
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    CAPI Isn’t A Band-Aid For Cookie Deprecation. It’s An Essential Solution

    Despite Chrome’s cookie deprecation turnaround, a comprehensive CAPI strategy remains crucial for brands advertising on Meta, LinkedIn and Snap – yet many advertisers are dragging their feet. Why the reluctance?