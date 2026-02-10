Home CTV Roundup AI Made A Record Play During Super Bowl LIX
CTV Roundup

AI Made A Record Play During Super Bowl LIX

By

SHARE:
A robot and human and, colored pink, reach out toward each other against blue background

Bad Bunny’s halftime show aside, AI companies stole the spotlight on Super Bowl Sunday.

Anthropic, OpenAI, Salesforce, Meta, Amazon-owned Ring and a smaller company called Genspark.ai all used Super Bowl spots to promote their products as AI tools meant to help boost productivity and inspiration – rather than replace, annoy or deceive.

“A lot of AI companies see the Super Bowl as an opportunity to connect with consumers and build awareness about their platforms,” Andrew Frank, VP and distinguished analyst at research firm Gartner, told me ahead of the weekend.

For AI companies, Frank said, the mission now is to shift the narrative away from artificial intelligence as “something fake and sloppy” to AI as “something that can help people connect on an emotional level.” They’re trying to achieve this by emphasizing the human aspects of AI, a theme Frank calls “AI humanism.”

But the concept of “AI humanism” doesn’t include ads in AI chatbots, at least according to Anthropic, which made its Super Bowl debut with two spots appearing to roast OpenAI for its recent decision to launch ads.

Both of Anthropic’s two commercials mock the idea of running ads in chatbots or similar products that claim to offer genuine advice in moments of vulnerability.

One ad shows a man asking a therapist, a thinly veiled stand-in for ChatGPT, for advice about how to better communicate with his mother, to which the “therapist” recommends a dating site for finding older women. The other spot depicts a young man asking a personal trainer, again evoking ChatGPT, to create a personalized workout plan based on his height and weigh. The “trainer” then recommends an insole for “short kings.”

Both commercials end with the tagline, “Ads are coming to AI. But not to Claude.”

Putting aside the irony of running ads about not running ads, it’s worth noting that Anthropic is far from the first company to center its brand identity on its lack of ads. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was previously very vocal about ChatGPT remaining an ad-free service. In 2024, he referred to the idea of ads in AI as “uniquely unsettling,” adding that they should be a “last resort” as a business model.

But, eventually, OpenAI gave into the temptation.

It remains to be seen how long Anthropic will keep its promise not to bring ads into Claude AI. In the shorter term, though, AI companies must keep working to persuade consumers that their products are empowering rather than intrusive.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Comic: The Great Online Privacy Battle
Daily News Roundup

Let the OpenAI Ads Tests Begin; Why Everything Is Annoying Now

Part of building trust involves convincing people that AI will help them be productive, not render them obsolete. Beyond the Anthropic-OpenAI spat, that theme came across loud and clear in many of the commercials for AI companies on Sunday.

Overall, AI companies “are trying to convey a message that AI can be authentic and meaningful – and it’s not just AI slop,” Frank said.

AI-powered workspace startup Genspark.ai, for example, ran its first Super Bowl spot, which showed several office employees using its tech to quickly finish tasks, like filling out spreadsheets and finishing slide decks. This productivity boost allowed them to clock out early, tying into the ad’s tagline calling Genspark “the AI for work.”

Salesforce also ran an ad for Slackbot, the AI product built into its workplace productivity tool Slack. In the ad, MrBeast calls Slackbot the “powerful new AI from Salesforce” that consumers can use for help answering difficult questions or “deciphering puzzles.”

But here’s a puzzle that AI can’t necessarily answer: Are ads in AI appropriate?

Do you have any thoughts or tips? Let me know what you think. Hit me up at alyssa@adexchanger.com.

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

Programmatic

OOH Is Getting New Rules For Categorizing Venues In Programmatic Buys

The OAAA’s new content taxonomy introduces new subcategories that OOH media owners can use to classify their inventory in OpenRTB bid requests.

Marketers

For Super Bowl First-Timers Manscaped And Ro, Performance Means Changing Perception

For Manscaped and Ro, the Big Game is about more than just flash and exposure. It’s about shifting how audiences perceive their brands.

Marketers

Alphabet Can Outgrow Everything Else, But Can It Outgrow Ads?

Describing Google’s revenue growth has become a problem, it so vastly outpaces the human capacity to understand large numbers and percentage growth rates. The company earned more than $113 billion in Q4 2025, and more than $400 billion in the past year.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Publishers

BBC Studios Benchmarks Its Podcasts To See How They Really Stack Up

Triton Digital’s new tool lets publishers see how their audience size compares to other podcasts at the show and episode level.

Comic: Traffic Jam
Publishers

People Inc. Says Who Needs Google?

People Inc. is offsetting a 50% decline in Google search traffic through off-platform growth and its highest digital revenue gains in five quarters.

Programmatic

The MRC Wants Ad Tech To Get Honest About How Auctions Really Work

The MRC’s auction transparency standards aren’t intended to force every programmatic platform to use the same auction playbook – but platforms do have to adopt some controversial OpenRTB specs to get certified.

Popular

  1. AI

    LiveRamp’s Q4 Earnings Defy Wall Street’s SaaS Skeptics

    An emerging consensus among Wall Street investors, based on the earnings reports of companies like Meta and Alphabet, is that subscription software is on the way out. LiveRamp, which reported its Q4 earnings on Thursday, is staring straight down the barrel of this conventional wisdom.

  2. Comic: Gen AI Pumpkin Carving Contest
    AI

    IAB’s New AI Regulations Give Advertisers A Starting Point – But Plenty Of Questions Remain

    The IAB’s new framework aims to standardize when AI in ads should be disclosed, but a lot is still left up to interpretation.

  3. Marketers

    For Super Bowl First-Timers Manscaped And Ro, Performance Means Changing Perception

    For Manscaped and Ro, the Big Game is about more than just flash and exposure. It’s about shifting how audiences perceive their brands.

  4. Greg Smith, Founder and CEO of StreamVantage
    OPINION: On TV & Video

    Cleaning Up CTV Supply: A Publisher’s Guide To Reducing Ad Fraud

    When it comes to managing fraud, there are four steps CTV publishers should take to remove bad actors from the supply chain.

  5. The Big Story Podcast
    PODCAST: The Big Story

    The Publisher Path Through AI

    At the IAB Annual Leadership Meeting this week, IAB CEO David Cohen demanded publishers receive payment from AI companies who are taking their content. As publishers grapple with AI redirecting the attention they receive from consumers, what’s their path forward?