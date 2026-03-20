Home Content Studio Beyond Programmatic: A New Model For Buying Premium CTV Inventory
AdExchanger Content Studio

Beyond Programmatic: A New Model For Buying Premium CTV Inventory

SHARE:
Sponsored post by Philip Inghelbrecht CEO Tatari

If you buy CTV advertising, you’ve likely encountered two approaches to securing premium inventory: programmatic guaranteed (PG) and buying direct, also referred to as direct IO (DIO).

Both are effective in different ways, but each introduces structural limitations that force advertisers to compromise on cost, transparency or execution.

With traditional DIO, buyers negotiate directly with publishers such as NBCUniversal, Tubi or Disney to secure inventory. Some refer to it as the “old school” way of buying TV, but DIO still offers several advantages over programmatic.

Direct publisher connections mean ads run on verified, premium streaming apps. The bot traffic, device spoofing and counterfeit inventory that plague programmatic CTV simply don’t exist in a direct deal. Publishers tightly control the program and the ads that run alongside it, eliminating brand-safety risks. And because there is no intermediary DSP or SSP involved, advertisers avoid the programmatic fees that can extract 30% to 50% of spend.

DIO also provides greater placement transparency. Advertisers know exactly where their ad ran, against what content and how the campaign performed. It also unlocks access to premium inventory such as live sports, sponsorships and custom integrations.

These advantages explain DIO’s resilience in the market. Today, we estimate that $8 billion of CTV inventory (out of approximately $30 billion) is still transacted this way by larger brands and agencies. Publishers also prefer direct deals because they know the brands, budgets and campaign goals involved.

The main drawback of DIO is the lack of automation. Processing direct buys is labor intensive for publishers and prone to errors, which means DIO is typically available only to brands spending significant amounts on a campaign.

Programmatic guaranteed attempts to solve that problem. It allows buyers to reserve CTV inventory in advance – similar to a traditional DIO deal – but executes it through programmatic infrastructure using a demand-side platform, such as The Trade Desk, DV360 or Amazon DSP.

PG became popular not only because it automates the transaction but because it enables digital-style controls, such as buying audiences instead of specific programs and managing frequency across multiple publishers.

Today, we estimate that $7 billion flows through PG pipes annually. However, the reason why programmatic guaranteed has not replaced DIO is tied directly to the benefits of DIO. When buying PG, advertisers are still transacting through programmatic infrastructure that introduces intermediary fees and reduces transparency.

Introducing another CTV media buying option

After years of operating in the CTV supply space, we realized that traditional SSP models had become too commoditized to drive real innovation or value. Believing that the future of the industry lies in direct media execution, we shifted our focus away from standard exchange tech to build a dedicated direct sales automation infrastructure.

Upstream brings together the best of programmatic guaranteed and DIO, giving advertisers direct API integration into the publisher ad server. Because there is no DSP or SSP involved, there is no risk of fraud, no fees and access to more brand-safe inventory, while keeping all of the benefits of programmatic. Upstream functions as a parallel operating system alongside programmatic, enabling publishers to sell their most prized and highest quality inventory with better automation, speed and scale, without adding SSP fees.

For brands, this unlocks access to high-quality inventory, massive reach and lower cost without the need to transact large amounts. Even smaller brands can buy premium impressions, such as an NFL playoff game, inventory that is often not available via programmatic pipes.

The role of programmatic in the future

Programmatic still has advantages when it comes to precise targeting, such as accessing niche audience segments or retargeting through CTV. For certain brands or certain parts of a campaign, this granularity makes up for the issues surrounding programmatic.

But targeting is not an end goal; it is a means toward performance.

For many brands, the future of CTV buying will be deciding when each approach makes the most sense.

For more articles featuring Philip Inghelbrecht, click here.

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

Marketers

The Rise Of Principal Media And The End Of The Agencies As We Knew Them

Ad agency holding companies are among the most adaptable businesses out there. In recent years holdcos like Publicis, WPP and Omnicom-IPG have stretched our notions of what an agency business even is exactly.

B2B symbols in magnifying glass, B2B Marketing, Business to business, e-commerce, Business Company Commerce Technology digital Marketing, business action plan Strategy, internet online marketing.
Artificial Intelligence

How One Agency Startup Uses Real-Time Data To Develop Real-Time Ads

Audience preferences are constantly evolving. So why not ads that evolve in real time, too? No, really.

Marketers

MyFitnessPal Wants To Start The Health And Wellness Subsector Of Retail Media

MyFitnessPal has just announced the launch of a data-driven advertising business that draws on its wealth of user-provided meal planning, fitness and nutrition data.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
A comic depicting people in suits setting money on fire as a reference to incrementality: as in, don't set your money on fire!
Measurement

Smartly Is Planning To Acquire INCRMNTAL Within The Next Few Weeks

Smartly is acquiring INCRMNTAL, an incrementality measurement startup founded in Tel Aviv in 2019 that focuses on causal lift rather than user-level tracking.

Marketers

Viant Had A Good Q4, But Still Needs To Punch Up At Bigger Platforms

Viant reported its Q4 and full-year 2025 earnings on Wednesday evening and investors appeared pleased.

Puzzle pieces connected together. Two puzzle pieces with cables coming together on yellow background. Problem solving concept, business solutions and ideas. Vector illustration.
AI

The Boring Infrastructure That Could Make Agentic AI Happen For Ad Tech

AI agents are moving fast, but MadConnect says ad tech’s slow, messy plumbing still needs an overhaul before agentic marketing can really work.

Popular

  1. Marketers

    The Rise Of Principal Media And The End Of The Agencies As We Knew Them

    Ad agency holding companies are among the most adaptable businesses out there. In recent years holdcos like Publicis, WPP and Omnicom-IPG have stretched our notions of what an agency business even is exactly.

  2. A comic depicting people in suits setting money on fire as a reference to incrementality: as in, don't set your money on fire!
    Measurement

    Smartly Is Planning To Acquire INCRMNTAL Within The Next Few Weeks

    Smartly is acquiring INCRMNTAL, an incrementality measurement startup founded in Tel Aviv in 2019 that focuses on causal lift rather than user-level tracking.

  3. AdExchanger's Big Story podcast with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech
    PODCAST: The Big Story

    Will The Trade Desk Right-Size Its Margins?

    Fees, fees, fees. The Trade Desk is facing market pressure in all directions: from rival DSPs offering lower fee structures, SSPs and agencies clashing over its OpenPath product and bearish investors disappointed with growth. Guest Sarah Caputo, founder of consultancy Fraction Method, tells us why The Trade Desk should reduce its margin and make its fees more transparent.

  4. AdExplainer

    What Does A Beta Test Of A Sell-Side Agent Look Like?

    Now, publishers are exploring automation and optimization through agentic AI. Many publishers have identified a similar use case: sales agents who actively make decisions in the auction on behalf of the publisher.  

  5. Publishers

    Future Is Training Its AI On Publisher First-Party Data

    Future’s new Helix ad optimization solution adds AI-powered data science and predictive modeling to its in-house audience platform.