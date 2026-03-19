Home Content Studio The End Of Easy Measurement: Building An Evidence-Based System For Marketing ROI
AdExchanger Content Studio

The End Of Easy Measurement: Building An Evidence-Based System For Marketing ROI

SHARE:
Sponsored post by Ed See Chief Growth Officer Zeta Global

Marketers are projected to have invested nearly $400 billion in US media in 2025, based on estimates from MAGNA and eMarketer. About half of that will go toward finding new customers. Yet, as marketing investment grows, clarity on what actually drives ROI and growth continues to shrink. The loss of third-party identifiers, rising privacy restrictions and closed ecosystems have made it harder to see what’s working.

For years, measurement systems evolved alongside the digital ecosystem. What began with basic web analytics and last-click attribution gradually expanded into cross-channel models and randomized testing capable of measuring incremental impact. But most of these approaches were built on a foundation of persistent identifiers and broad data visibility.

That era is over.

Each platform now defines success on its own terms, often through black-box models that favor their own inventory. Instead of a shared foundation for evaluating performance, marketers are left comparing incompatible systems and conflicting definitions of truth.

Today, the best systems combine deterministic experiments for ground truth and calibrated models like marketing mix modeling (MMM) for scale with multitouch attribution (MTA) shedding light on journey paths to conversion. Operationalizing that connection using a closed loop system is critical for optimal marketing ROI.

From reporting to evidence

A deterministic-first measurement system starts with a simple goal: Connect marketing investment to business outcomes using verifiable evidence. The foundation is built on experiments that isolate causal impact, and the results create a benchmark for model-based tools.

Once experiments and models work together, measurement shifts from a set of disconnected reports into a continuous learning system. The process becomes a closed loop: Test → Calibrate → Allocate → Verify → Retest.

Each cycle strengthens confidence in the data and ties investment decisions back to measurable outcomes.

The goal of deterministic testing is to ground probabilistic models in evidence. Experiments deliver causal proof, and when calibrated to that proof, modeled approaches like MTA and MMM scale that truth across time, audiences and channels. Ideally, the two systems reinforce each other and keep marketing decisions rooted in fact.

Building a closed-loop system

Most high-performing teams now operate on a quarterly cycle built around a handful of key hypotheses. Each quarter, they test specific marketing drivers, validate results, recalibrate models and reallocate budget based on evidence.

A successful loop depends on three conditions:

  • A clear outcome metric:Every test must connect to a single business goal, such as incremental revenue, margin or customer growth. Proxy metrics like clicks or reach can support analysis but should never drive budget decisions.
  • Durable identity:Persistent identifiers like hashed emails, phone numbers or loyalty IDs link exposure to outcome. These identifiers must be consented and governed under privacy-safe frameworks.
  • Ownership and cadence:Someone must own the loop. Without defined responsibility, tests are run, but the learnings are never applied. A quarterly rhythm keeps the system alive and institutional learning continuous.

When these principles are in place, marketing measurement becomes an operating system for growth. Each test improves the next decision, and each decision feeds the next test.

Managing uncertainty

Every measurement method carries uncertainty. Experiments may face contamination or small sample sizes, and modeled approaches (MTA, MMM) rely on assumptions and incomplete data. The goal is not to eliminate uncertainty but to understand and manage it.

Here’s a simple equation to help frame it: Total Uncertainty = Methodology Uncertainty + Data Uncertainty.

Methodology uncertainty comes from experimental design, including the quality of randomization, control groups and statistical power. Data uncertainty comes from missing identifiers, poor match rates or limited tracking windows.

Deterministic methods minimize both. Randomized tests with verified identifiers provide the highest confidence in causal impact, while probabilistic models become more reliable when anchored to those verified results.

Privacy as a foundation

Modern marketing operates under strict privacy laws that redefine what can be measured. Regulations like GDPR and CCPA, along with platform changes such as Apple’s iOS policies, have made consent the baseline for data collection.

Privacy-safe measurement systems start with consented first-party identifiers and use secure data collaboration environments like clean rooms. These environments allow partners to analyze outcomes without exposing underlying user-level data.

When privacy is built into product design rather than treated as a compliance step, measurement becomes both credible and durable. Clean-room collaboration enables marketers to validate outcomes while protecting personal data, maintaining trust with both customers and regulators.

The role of AI in measurement

AI won’t replace deterministic methods, but it will help speed them up. Machine learning can continuously update model weights, detect uncertainty earlier and identify where new tests are needed. Over time, AI-driven recalibration will allow marketers to measure partial effects faster, which will improve both speed and accuracy.

AI is most powerful when grounded in validated evidence. The stronger the experimental foundation, the more reliable its predictions will be.

What success looks like

Marketers that adopt deterministic-first measurement systems will be a step ahead of their competitors. Success with this new approach will result in:

  • Faster learning:Each test that measures incremental value feeds directly into allocation decisions and future model calibration.
  • Clear accountability:Teams can trace budget changes to verified outcomes.
  • Durable compliance:Privacy-safe identity practices build resilience as regulations evolve.
  • Sustainable growth:Every dollar spent contributes to institutional learning, not just short-term performance.

The shift requires discipline but pays off in credibility. When marketing measurement is built on evidence, discussions move from “What worked?” to “What’s next?”

As data grows and identifiers fade, evidence becomes the only stable currency. The marketers who build systems around that fact will spend smarter, learn faster and lead the next decade of growth.

For more articles featuring Ed See, click here.

Tagged in:

Must Read

Marketers

The Rise Of Principal Media And The End Of The Agencies As We Knew Them

Ad agency holding companies are among the most adaptable businesses out there. In recent years holdcos like Publicis, WPP and Omnicom-IPG have stretched our notions of what an agency business even is exactly.

B2B symbols in magnifying glass, B2B Marketing, Business to business, e-commerce, Business Company Commerce Technology digital Marketing, business action plan Strategy, internet online marketing.
Artificial Intelligence

How One Agency Startup Uses Real-Time Data To Develop Real-Time Ads

Audience preferences are constantly evolving. So why not ads that evolve in real time, too? No, really.

Marketers

MyFitnessPal Wants To Start The Health And Wellness Subsector Of Retail Media

MyFitnessPal has just announced the launch of a data-driven advertising business that draws on its wealth of user-provided meal planning, fitness and nutrition data.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
A comic depicting people in suits setting money on fire as a reference to incrementality: as in, don't set your money on fire!
Measurement

Smartly Is Planning To Acquire INCRMNTAL Within The Next Few Weeks

Smartly is acquiring INCRMNTAL, an incrementality measurement startup founded in Tel Aviv in 2019 that focuses on causal lift rather than user-level tracking.

Marketers

Viant Had A Good Q4, But Still Needs To Punch Up At Bigger Platforms

Viant reported its Q4 and full-year 2025 earnings on Wednesday evening and investors appeared pleased.

Puzzle pieces connected together. Two puzzle pieces with cables coming together on yellow background. Problem solving concept, business solutions and ideas. Vector illustration.
AI

The Boring Infrastructure That Could Make Agentic AI Happen For Ad Tech

AI agents are moving fast, but MadConnect says ad tech’s slow, messy plumbing still needs an overhaul before agentic marketing can really work.

Popular

  1. Marketers

    The Rise Of Principal Media And The End Of The Agencies As We Knew Them

    Ad agency holding companies are among the most adaptable businesses out there. In recent years holdcos like Publicis, WPP and Omnicom-IPG have stretched our notions of what an agency business even is exactly.

  2. Comic: CAPI-baras
    CTV

    Are CAPIs The Next Phase Of Performance TV?

    Netflix unveiled its own conversion API to help brands measure outcomes as CAPIs become increasingly popular in streaming advertising.

  3. AdExchanger's Big Story podcast with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech
    PODCAST: The Big Story

    Will The Trade Desk Right-Size Its Margins?

    Fees, fees, fees. The Trade Desk is facing market pressure in all directions: from rival DSPs offering lower fee structures, SSPs and agencies clashing over its OpenPath product and bearish investors disappointed with growth. Guest Sarah Caputo, founder of consultancy Fraction Method, tells us why The Trade Desk should reduce its margin and make its fees more transparent.

  4. A comic depicting people in suits setting money on fire as a reference to incrementality: as in, don't set your money on fire!
    Measurement

    Smartly Is Planning To Acquire INCRMNTAL Within The Next Few Weeks

    Smartly is acquiring INCRMNTAL, an incrementality measurement startup founded in Tel Aviv in 2019 that focuses on causal lift rather than user-level tracking.

  5. Sara Sinclair, PhD, VP of Ad Platforms, TVIQ
    OPINION: On TV & Video

    Why Ads.txt Needs To Evolve For Connected TV

    Complexity hasn’t made the CTV supply chain difficult to trust. This is a transparency problem and, more specifically, an ads.txt problem.