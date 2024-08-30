Home Comic Comic: Outsourced Labor Day
Comic

Comic: Outsourced Labor Day

By

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem … 

Comic: Outsourced Labor Day (people at a picnic using their phones to order food and supplies rather than packing their own stuff)

