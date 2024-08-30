Comic: Outsourced Labor Day

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
How HUMAN Uncovered A Scam Serving 2.5 Billion Ads Per Day To Piracy Sites
Publishers trafficking in pirated movies, TV shows and games sold programmatic ads alongside this stolen content, while using domain cloaking to obscure the “cashout sites” where the ads actually ran.
Thanks To The DOJ, We Now Know What Google Really Thought About Header Bidding
Starting last week and into this week, hundreds of court-filed documents have been unsealed in the lead-up to the Google ad tech antitrust trial – and it’s a bonanza.
Will Alternative TV Currencies Ever Be More Than A Nielsen Add-On?
Ever since Nielsen was dinged for undercounting TV viewers during the pandemic, its competitors have been fighting to convince buyers and sellers alike to adopt them as alternatives. And yet, some industry insiders argue that alt currencies weren’t ever meant to supplant Nielsen.
How Incrementality Tests Helped Newton Baby Ditch Branded Search
In the past year, Baby product and mattress brand Newton Baby has put all its media channels through a new testing regime for incrementality. It was a revelatory experience.
Colgate-Palmolive’s First-Party Data Strategy Is A Study In Quality Over Quantity
Colgate-Palmolive redesigned all of its consumer-facing sites and apps to make it easier to collect opted-in first-party user data.
Can E.L.F. Cosmetics Become A Consumer Destination, Not Just A Brand?
History can be a burden for a brand, if it means that company is too set in its ways to pivot and try new things. Just consider e.l.f. Cosmetics, the digitial-first, social-native brand that made good.
PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks
Why Gopuff Took Its Advertising Business In House
Have we finally reached peak retail media, or is the recent explosion of RMNs the sign of a healthy and thriving marketplace? “It’s the right question to be asking, especially at this time,” says Gopuff’s SVP of business, Daniel Folkman, who helped spearhead the company’s advertising business.
Sierra Nevada Is Brewing A CTV Strategy – But Without Video
Sierra Nevada is tapping Kargo’s latest ad offering for its recent CTV campaign aimed to raise awareness for a brand refresh. But there’s a catch: The new ad units aren’t traditional video assets.
Google Ads, Analytics And Merchant Center Are Glitching Out Of Control. Here’s Why
Over the past month alone, there was a major Google Search ranking bug, a calamitous data breach involving Google Ads and Google Merchant Center and outages across Google Ads, the Analytics API outages and Google Merchant Center.