Comic: Shopping For Data Infrastructure

How Incrementality Tests Helped Newton Baby Ditch Branded Search
In the past year, Baby product and mattress brand Newton Baby has put all its media channels through a new testing regime for incrementality. It was a revelatory experience.
Colgate-Palmolive’s First-Party Data Strategy Is A Study In Quality Over Quantity
Colgate-Palmolive redesigned all of its consumer-facing sites and apps to make it easier to collect opted-in first-party user data.
Can E.L.F. Cosmetics Become A Consumer Destination, Not Just A Brand?
History can be a burden for a brand, if it means that company is too set in its ways to pivot and try new things. Just consider e.l.f. Cosmetics, the digitial-first, social-native brand that made good.
DTC Brands Are Learning The Hard Way That Winning In Retail Can Be A Losing Bet
Digital-native brands need to figure out how to win in retail shelves. They’re finding it difficult, to say the least.
Browser Extension Developers Say Google And Apple Need CMA Oversight
A group of 20 web app developers sent a letter to the CMA claiming the regulator’s proposed remedies for increasing competition among mobile browsers do not address barriers to entry for mobile web extensions on iOS and Android.
TikTok Wants To Win All The Screens, Not Just Your Smartphone
“There are billions of additional screens outside of mobile phones,” says Dan Page, TikTok’s global head of partnerships and new screens. “We want to be in all of them.”
Yahoo DSP Adds Planet Fitness And Rippl’s Audiences To Its Retail Media Network
Yahoo DSP has new partnerships with the Planet Fitness media network and Rippl, a co-op of regional grocery and convenience store chains, including Wegmans.
OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking
Google Won't Kill Off Cookies, Consumers Will – And That’s How It Should Be
The only way forward for the industry is to put consumer choice first. That means putting the cookie behind us and rebuilding our relationship with consumers.
Diverse Publishers Are Using Virtual Product Placements To Woo Advertisers
Mirriad is heading the Diverse Media Alliance to help create more ad opportunities and incremental revenue for diverse publishers. The initiative currently includes Canela Media, LatiNation, BOMESI, NTERTAIN’s NEON16 and The Shade Room as launch partners.
Ad Block Recovery Startup Admiral Secures $19 Million In New Funding
Admiral, a startup that first got its start with ad block recovery tools, announced the close of a $19 million growth equity and debt funding round on Wednesday.