Comic: AI Slop

Enjoy this weekly comic from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: Metric Meditations
Must Read
Investors Sour On Programmatic After The Trade Desk Fumbles A Question About Amazon
When The Trade Desk sneezes, ad tech catches a cold.
The LG Ads Legal Saga Continues With A Fresh Suit, This Time Against Kroll
Alphonso co-founder Lampros Kalampoukas is suing Kroll for allegedly undervaluing the company by nearly $100 million to aid LG Electronics in a shareholder dispute.
The Startup Trying To Automate The Ad Platform Reconciliation And Refund Mess
The ad tech startup Vaudit, founded last year by Mike Hahn, aims to automate the process of campaign reconciliation atop major ad platforms.
The Trade Desk Lays Out Its Case To Beat Walled Gardens. Does Wall Street Buy It?
The Trade Desk continued its shaky 2025 earnings schedule when it reported Q2 results on Thursday.
Magnite Targets CTV, SMBs And Google's SSP Market Share
The SSP is betting on the DOJ’s antitrust remedies, plus closer relationships with agencies, DSPs and mid-sized advertisers, to help it eat some of Google’s lunch.
Zillow Pilots Containerized RTB, As It Rethinks The Equation Of Quality And Cost
Zillow is the pilot brand advertiser to test a new programmatic buying strategy known as containerized RTB. The strategy embeds the DSP or ad-buying platform intelligence, in this case the startup Chalice Custom Algorithms, within the SSP, which is Index Exchange.
Popular
Mediaocean Partners With The Internet Watch Foundation To Report CSAM Content
Protected by Mediaocean, Mediaocean’s ad verification division, is partnering with the Internet Watch Foundation to crack down on CSAM and ensure children’s online safety.
The Trade Desk Is Acquiring Advertising Metadata Startup Sincera
The Trade Desk has said it will buy Sincera, a startup that aggregates and supplies metadata to ad tech companies. This is TTD’s second-ever public acquisition.
OPINION: The Sell Sider
Why Human Voices Still Matter In The Age Of AI
Human-made content will remain the most important source of information for consumers online. And our appreciation for human expression will only grow as we experience derivative outputs created by AI models.