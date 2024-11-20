Home Analytics Meet Upright Analytics, A Leader Among New Short-Seller Activist Investors
Online Advertising

Meet Upright Analytics, A Leader Among New Short-Seller Activist Investors

By

SHARE:
Comic: The Froth Cafe
Comic: The Froth Cafe

There is a new breed of financial investor – or dis-investor, perhaps – that targets publicly traded companies with allegedly incriminating reports, while taking short seller positions on the company.

This new breed of short-seller investment firm is almost always an anonymous group without known ties to funds or investors.

Upright Analytics is unique in the space, though. Owner and standout short seller Lauren Balik is an actual person who puts her name behind her assertions.

Most of these other short-seller firms, such as Culper or an online account that goes by “The Buddha,” are fronts for hedge funds, Balik said.

Whether they work in the dark of night or the light of day, these short sellers are targeting the same thing.

“I’m always looking for when the narrative is going to fall apart,” Balik told AdExchanger. “Whenever the narrative falls apart, or can fall apart, is where I’m looking to strike.”

Tech companies often receive very light scrutiny when it comes to their bottom line and in-the-weeds financials, if they demonstrate growth. “This isn’t like Kraft Heinz,” she said. Those big companies go through the wringer with financial reviews.

The short-seller space

Hedge funds are interested in shadowy content and research firms because they can be a way to get info on companies. Those short-seller accounts or firms infiltrate closed engineering and entrepreneurs’ forums online to discover nonpublic info about SaaS pricing changes, employee numbers and any other detail they can about a potential short sale or investment.

For Balik, any report or short position with Upright she’s written has come from her own money and research, although she has done consulting and research work for hedge funds.

Regardless, the trend of short-seller funds with hybrid media and content arms has not been kind to ad tech and mar tech.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Comic: Gamechanger (Google lost the DOJ's search antitrust case)
Daily News Roundup

There’s No Place Like Chrome; IAB Tech Lab Says It Already Solved Curation

In 2017, Gotham City Research leveled rough allegations against Criteo, claiming more than half of its impressions went to bots and fake or low-quality sites, as well as the ad agency conglomerate MDC Partners. Last week, another short-seller firm, called Culper Research, published a scathing report on Zeta Global. That followed a series of reports by Balik regarding her own short position on Zeta beginning last month.

“I’m always looking at things in the digital payment space and ad tech space,” Balik said.

And the timing of these short-seller strikes is not coincidental.

When Criteo came under fire, it was in late 2017, about six months before GDPR enforcement began in May 2018.

The Zeta shorts are also being timed for next February, when Zeta must reconcile its revenues by breaking out its political income. This was an order by the SEC due to Zeta’s previous lumpy revenue growth around political elections.

One of Balik’s key rationales for shorting Zeta is that it has misrepresented growth this year. Rather than report political and advocacy revenue, as it has previously categorized revenue, Zeta this year has been reporting only political candidate spend, which doesn’t count the super PACs, advocacy groups, partiers themselves and other big spenders.

Balik and others have timed their activist short positions for next February, when they believe investors will lower expectations, if more than they expect of Zeta’s revenue this year actually disappears with the election cycle.

What’s next for Upright?

Only about one in 10 of Balik’s short positions ever turn into full-fledged reports, she said.

“By the time I’m writing about it, I’m already in deep,” she said.

But that means there’s always more to short. Especially since Balik is waiting to pounce on some expected IPOs.

Klarna, the Swedish buy-now-pay-later company, is poised to IPO – and to draw a short-seller campaign.  Balik said Klarna is “a total scam” and “a totally messed up company.”

The market and other more conventional equity analysts seem high on AppLovin right now, she said. “I think that’s a bunch of baloney. We’ll see what happens with them.”

Being a bit shady or overhyped may not be enough to draw Balik into a short sale. There also must be an opportunity to knock major market cap off the business, thus profiting significantly from the short sale, which earns more the further a company drops. She profits on 75% of her short positions, she said.

“I bet specifically on companies really taking it,” she said, as in taking a beating.

“That’s where my differentiator is.”

Must Read

Programmatic

Forrester’s SSP Wave Lists The Top 10 SSPs – With Google At The Bottom (Really)

Forrester released its first SSP wave since 2014 last week, and there’s a surprise. The research firm ranked Google – whose sell-side ad tech platform is facing federal antitrust charges – as a mere challenger.

Attention Economy

Early Adopters Are Snapping Up Attention-Based Inventory Before Everyone Else Drives Up The Costs

Current ad pricing often doesn’t correlate to a site’s attention score, which means there’s an arbitrage opportunity for buyers and resellers.

CTV

Viant Acquires Data Biz IRIS.TV To Expand Its Programmatic CTV Reach

IRIS.TV will remain an independent company, and Viant will push for CTV platforms to adopt its IRIS ID to provide contextual signals beyond what streamers typically share about their ad inventory.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Online Advertising

Integral Ad Science Goes Big On Social Media As Retail Ad Spend Softens In Q3

Integral Ad Science shares dropped more than 10% on Wednesday, after the company reported lackluster revenue growth and softened its guidance for the Q4 season.

Comic: Gen AI Pumpkin Carving Contest
generative AI

Meet Evertune, A Gen-AI Analytics Startup Founded By Trade Desk Vets

Meet Evertune AI, a startup that helps advertisers understand how their brands and products appear in generative AI search responses.

Platforms

Private Equity Firm Buys Alliant As The Centerpiece To Its Platform Dreams

The deal is a “platform investment,” in which Inverness Graham sees Alliant as a foundation to build on, potentially through further acquisitions.

Popular

  1. Programmatic

    Forrester’s SSP Wave Lists The Top 10 SSPs – With Google At The Bottom (Really)

    Forrester released its first SSP wave since 2014 last week, and there’s a surprise. The research firm ranked Google – whose sell-side ad tech platform is facing federal antitrust charges – as a mere challenger.

  2. Samuel Youn, VP of Programmatic, Chegg
    OPINION: The Sell Sider

    Curation Doesn’t Really Work For Publishers. Here’s How To Fix It

    Solutions that fundamentally address the issues curation attempts to solve already exist. The problem is that none of these solutions have been adopted by the buy side.

  3. ObjectsHQ chair
    artificial intelligence

    Meta Might Be Right About AI Ad Spend

    What’s the best way for advertisers to get the most performance possible out of their Meta campaigns? The answer, according to Meta, is to buy more ads on Meta.

  4. David Nyurenberg, Director of Video Product Development & Innovation, Rain the Growth Agency
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    The Race To The Bottom Is Over. Advertisers Care About Quality Again

    Advertisers’ obsession with “following the audience” allowed low-quality sites and vanity metrics to thrive while brand integrity suffers. But a cultural shift back toward focusing on quality is underway.

  5. Comic: A Stain You Can’t Wash Out
    Data Privacy Roundup

    The FTC Thinks Data Clean Rooms May Have A Few Dusty Corners

    The Federal Trade Commission is warning companies that using a data clean room isn’t some kind of get-out-of-compliance-free card.