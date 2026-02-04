Home AI When Does AI Help Vs. Hurt Marketing? This Video Ad Platform Aims To Draw The Line
AI

When Does AI Help Vs. Hurt Marketing? This Video Ad Platform Aims To Draw The Line

By

SHARE:

Marketers claim they want control over creative production, but the moment a new AI tool hits the scene, they’re suddenly all about convenience.

AI video ad platform Airpost, which launched last month, does its best to find that happy medium. Today, it announced $4.1 million in seed funding.

If your company wants to give up its marketing budget, lay off half of its employees and solely use AI-generated content, then Airpost is “not for you,” CEO and Founder John Gargiulo said.

But most brands don’t want to give up control and trust a machine to get everything right from brand voice to product imagery, he said. And even if they were ready to give up control, the AI itself might not be ready.

“Anyone who says AI can be creative and get high performing results,” said Gargiulo, “is deluding themselves.”

The majority of Airpost’s 33-person team – roughly two-thirds – is made up of engineers working on its AI engine. A separate team prompts and shapes the AI video assets, and a broader creative team assembles and refines the final product.

First, brands upload their preexisting assets and audience guidelines. Airpost generates a creative brief for a specific product, which the brand can manually revise. Then, Airpost’s creative team uses the platform to put together video ads, and each client receives a minimum of 10 unique ads per week, plus unlimited versioning.

The videos are a mix of AI-generated and organic content.

The organic content falls into one of two baskets: brands’ own preexisting assets, which the AI analyzes and categorizes based on details like the angle of the shot and the image content, or what Gargiulo called Airpost’s “proprietary library.”

The “library” is made up of stock-like images that aren’t product-specific, like a shot of someone’s home or a couple walking in the park. This is content brands have consented to sharing for reuse, rather than generating new AI content or filming a nearly identical scene.

AI on its own is simply “not good enough” to generate full ads, said Gargiulo. People still need to “punch up the copy” or replace a strangely uncanny clip with perhaps a preexisting clip from that library, he said.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

As The Economy Goes, So Does Ad Spend; Microsoft AI Plays Nice With Pubs

For instance, Airpost’s AI was testing out deodorant ads for a personal care brand (primarily geared toward men) that wanted to target women who were seeking out less traditionally feminine scents. One of the lines it generated sounded “a little AI-ish,” said Gargiulo, stating that not all women “want to use women’s deodorant.” Airpost’s creative team flagged that this line sounded a bit dull and clunky, recognizing that it was unlikely to resonate with its audience.

One of the humans on the creative team revised it to say, “I was tired of smelling like a scented candle,” something catchier that ultimately drove better performance, Gargiulo said, that AI “just can’t create yet.”

(But stay tuned. Gargiulo says the plan is to use a large portion of the seed funding to improve Airpost’s AI engine so it can eventually create high-performing ads on its own – which, he noted, is “incredibly hard.”)

Once the content is finalized, brands download their ads to run across channels.

To keep these ads compliant and on-brand, Airpost uses AI to help ensure that each ad meets the brand’s guidelines, Gargiulo said.

One of the first things a brand submits to Airpost is a deck that includes restrictions like settings it wants to steer clear of and words it can’t allow in its ads. Airpost’s AI tools interpret the restrictions (and humans subsequently double-check the AI’s work) to generate an ad that adheres to that brand’s particular standards.

“Legal and compliance is so unsexy,” Gargiulo said, but it’s something that can make or break a brand’s experience – and needs to be done with extreme precision.

To encourage wider use of its product, the company also plans to use its seed funding toward influencer marketing focused on people who “understand the space” and are willing to show their use of the product, said Gargiulo, such as creative strategists with an active social media presence.

Word of mouth, along with networking, is Airpost’s primary way of getting the word out about the product.

“Maybe this is bad to say,” said Gargiulo, “but we’re not spending a dollar on Google ads.”

The company is aiming to go after “really big clients” and win over the “whole” enterprise space, but Gargiulo believes it can be done “without a huge marketing team or sales team.”

“You just need creators, industry folks,” he said, with the product in their hands.

Tagged in:

Must Read

A TV remote framed by dollar bills and loose change
CTV

Resellers Crackdowns Are A Good Thing, Right? Well, Maybe Not For Indie CTV Publishers

SSPs have mostly either applauded or downplayed the recent crackdown on CTV resellers, but smaller publishers see it as another revenue squeeze.

Measurement

The IAB Formalizes Its Measurement Initiatives Under Its New ‘Project Eidos’

The IAB unveiled its Project Eidos on Monday, a new program uniting its numerous measurement initiatives under one banner.

John Gentry, CEO, OpenX
in remembrance

‘I Am A Lucky And Thankful Man’: Remembering OpenX CEO John ‘JG’ Gentry

To those who knew him, John “JG” Gentry wasn’t just a CEO. He was a colleague who showed up with genuine care and curiosity.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Publishers

Prebid Takes Over AdCP’s Code For Creating Sell-Side AI Agents

The group that turned header bidding software into an open standard is bringing the same approach to publisher-side AI agents.

Meta logo seen on smartphone and AI letters on the background. Concept for Meta Facebook Artificial Intelligence. Stafford, UK, May 2, 2023
Meta earnings

Meta Bets That Its Ad Machine Can Fund Its AI Dreams

Meta is channeling its booming ad revenue into a $135 billion AI drive to power its “personal superintelligence” future.

Comic: Header Bidding Rapper (Wrapper!)
Publishers

Microsoft To Stop Caching Prebid Video Files, Leaving Publishers With A Major Ad Serving Problem

Most publishers have no idea that a major part of their video ad delivery will stop working on April 30, shortly after Microsoft shuts down the Xandr DSP.

Popular

  1. "Model Context Protocol" handwritten on a post-it note, stuck on a bulletin board
    Marketers

    Amazon Ads Opens A Beta Test For Its New MCP Server

    Amazon Ads’ MCP server is in open beta, allowing advertisers to connect their own tools to its API functionalities through one integration.

  2. Measurement

    The IAB Formalizes Its Measurement Initiatives Under Its New ‘Project Eidos’

    The IAB unveiled its Project Eidos on Monday, a new program uniting its numerous measurement initiatives under one banner.

  3. Albert Thompson, Managing Director, Digital at Walton Isaacson
    CTV Roundup

    TV Ad Buying Is ‘Massively Siloed’ – Can AI Help Change That?

    Now that the video ecosystem is converging, buying workflows need to match how consumers actually watch content, says Walton Isaacson’s Albert Thompson.

  4. Publishers

    Prebid Takes Over AdCP’s Code For Creating Sell-Side AI Agents

    The group that turned header bidding software into an open standard is bringing the same approach to publisher-side AI agents.

  5. Monica Shukla, VP Biddable COE, Mile Marker
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    What Meta’s Andromeda Update Actually Changes – And What It Doesn’t

    The brands seeing the greatest lift from Andromeda have adjusted not by outsourcing judgment to the algorithm but by refining their creative strategy. Here are three best practices to keep in mind.