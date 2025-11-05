The Legal Analyst In Google’s Corner

Welcome to “remedy-palooza.”

While that specific term may not take off, it’s not a bad way to describe the vibe right now.

We recently got a final remedy decision in the DOJ v. Google Search antitrust case and we’re in the midst of the remedies trial phase of the DOJ v. Google publisher ad tech antitrust trial.

Closing arguments in the latter case are scheduled for November 17 in Alexandria, Virginia. This reporter will be there in person – and so will our guest on this week’s episode of AdExchanger Talks, Vidushi Dyall, director of legal analysis at the consumer tech advocacy group Chamber of Progress.

Dyall is one of a few people who has tracked Google’s cases from the court rooms themselves. The Google suits are just two among numerous antitrust suits that involve Chamber of Progress members, including Apple, Amazon and Google.

We’ve got the Epic Games suits against Google Android and Apple, plus federal suits against Amazon and Apple for alleged monopolistic control over the online shopping and smartphone markets, respectively.

“There’s no shortage of really fascinating and high-stakes antitrust tech cases going on,” Dyall says.

And what about the uncomfortable position of being on the side of Google, as Chamber of Progress is? It’s no fun to be framed as on the side of the evil empire set against the sympathetic rebel alliance. In the ad tech case, that would be publishers.

“I don’t represent them,” Vidushi notes, meaning Google, “but … that’s definitely, I feel, the environment in the courtroom.”

Also this episode: We speculate on how Judge Leonie Brinkema will decide the Google publisher ad tech case and whether we can expect a Google breakup. Also, getting a crash course on ad tech from within a courtroom.