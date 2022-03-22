Neustar Weaves A Deal With Permutive; A Disturbance In The Force Between Apple And Google

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

The Fabrick Of Our Lives

Tally up another post-cookie identity partnership.

Neustar’s Fabrick data connectivity solution has been added to the Permutive Audience Platform, which allows publishers to use their first-party data sets to create audience cohorts. Now Neustar advertisers can extend their campaigns into this cohort infrastructure.

The integration is meant to level the playing field between programmatic and direct deals, Steve Francolla, Permutive’s head of partnerships, told AdExchanger. Because of concerns about transparency and control, data leakage and the trading of user IDs on the open web, publishers with strong direct deals businesses tend to prioritize cookieless strategies that exclude enterprise identity platforms, Francolla said. Permutive hopes using the Fabrick ID in its audience platform will help address these concerns.

The Fabrick integration also aims to insulate publishers (and vendors) from accusations of data mismanagement in the face of increasing scrutiny from regulators and legislators. Serving ads to Permutive-backed cohorts means publishers inherently aren’t enabling one-to-one targeting or retargeting.

Big Tech Diplomacy

Some of the most important strategic deals between US tech giants have involved seemingly innocuous partnership announcements – essentially quid quo pro arrangements that are often spaced out by days or weeks.

Apple and Amazon’s first-party retail sales alliance, for example, means Apple TV+ is available on Amazon Fire, and Amazon Prime Video and Amazon purchases can be made via Apple TV. Amazon and Google patched up a disagreement in 2019, which brought Prime Video to Android TV and Chromecast and also heralded YouTube’s return to Fire TV.

But the same can also be true in reverse. So take note that the newest update to the Apple TV app no longer allows rentals or entertainment purchases on Android TV or Chromecast, 9to5Mac reports. But Apple TV+, a stand-alone subscription app, is still up and taking new users through Google’s platform.

It’s not totally clear why Apple downgraded its app on Android TV and Google TV, but read between the lines and this may very well come down to Google’s 30% commission on rentals and movie sales.

“If so,” Ben Lovejoy writes at 9to5Mac, “it would be ironic at a time when Apple is defending its own App Store commissions against developer complaints and antitrust investigations around the world.”

Apple Goes Long

Speaking of Apple TV, Apple announced a partnership with MLB earlier this month to stream some Friday night games. This represents a huge business opportunity for Apple, and “sponsors will be calling,” writes Mike Shields in a newsletter post.

Apple could be building up its sports cred because it has its eye on winning the NFL Sunday Ticket deal next year, according to Shields. But even so, sports “don’t really do ad-free,” even if Apple prefers it that way. Despite a “love-hate relationship with ads,” Apple will be hard pressed to avoid a run-in with TV advertising.

Apple TV ads could go a few different ways. Apple could build out an ad sales team or it could give the reins to the sports leagues. It could sell inventory or use the space to promote other Apple offerings.

Whatever Apple does, though, it needs a TV revenue backup plan if it loses the NFL bid to Amazon, which is likely, considering Amazon already streams Thursday Night Football, not to mention its direct link to consumer transactions.

But, hey, here’s one more option. Apple can always just license the opportunity to Google, Shields writes. It wouldn’t be the first time.

Gimme That Data, STAT

Real-time data isn’t just for advertising.

Two media backers have invested early in Applied XL, a startup co-founded by computational researchers/journalists that tracks industry databases and public data feeds to identify potential trends and stories. The $3.5 million round is led by Hearst Ventures, the news company’s investment vehicle, and STAT News, a health and medicine vertical publication produced by Boston Globe Media.

STAT is working with Applied XL on a product called Trials Pulse, which makes editorial-style trend updates based on data that’s coming in about patient enrollments or timeline shifts in clinical trials. Applied XL then connects that data to patterns in regulatory approvals or related investments, VentureBeat reports.

The company’s initial focus is on pharma and life sciences.

Aside from the editorial slant – as in, can news publishers get a jump on potential health industry or science news? – it’s an information resource for investors or executives in the sector, who pay a $1,500 annual subscription for access to the trend analytics.

You’re Hired!

Ralph Pardo becomes CEO of Omnicom Media Group North America. [Campaign]